Jestin Jacobs: "They give 100% effort."

Jacobs, one of the key defensive leaders for Oregon, spoke about the Ducks' recent success and emphasized the importance of turnovers in their winning formula. "Yeah, I feel like we just emphasize it every day, like attacking the ball in practice, coming up with things and whatnot," Jacobs said. "I feel like it's definitely an emphasis on us. We emphasize, like, the more turnovers you give, the more likely that you're going to win the game. And, I mean, as you see, it's been working for us."

EUGENE, Ore. — As the Oregon Ducks soar to a 10-0 record and hold the No. 1 spot in the country, the team is riding high on momentum gained from their victory over Maryland. Now, they turn their focus to Wisconsin, with linebacker Jestin Jacobs providing insight into the preparation and challenges ahead.

Looking ahead to Wisconsin, Jacobs admitted he hasn't provided much insight into Camp Randall Stadium to his teammates yet, although it remains a place he respects. "Um, I mean, I told him, I mean, it's pretty, I mean, it's pretty cool experience," Jacobs said. "I mean, I guess then none too crazy. I get to hear a Jump Around or whatnot, but now let's say it's like my favorite stadium. So I haven't really been able to tell him too much about it."

Wisconsin's reputation for its physical style of play is well known, and Jacobs acknowledged the challenge that awaits them. "Yeah, I mean, they still have that style, obviously. Like, they're a nice, big, physical team. Like, you see that whether it's offense, defense, or special teams," he said. "Like, they go out there, they give 100% effort. And, I mean, as a football player, that's kind of like the matchups that you want. You want the physical matchups. You want to see who goes in there, who goes in there and performs no matter what. So, like, we're definitely ready for the physicality. It's definitely something that we pride ourselves on."

Wisconsin’s running back Tawee Walker also presents a tough challenge, one that Jacobs is prepared for. "He's definitely a big physical runner, downhill runner. And when he picks up speed, he can definitely go," Jacobs said. "So, it's definitely another challenge for us that we've got to come together and go ahead and stop and run."

Jacobs also weighed in on the Badgers' quarterback Braedyn Locke, highlighting his ability to make accurate throws. "Oh, yeah. I mean, he's a great player, obviously. He makes a lot of good throws, a lot of good throws inside the pocket," Jacobs said. "So, I mean, just try to get him off the spot maybe a little bit. I mean, just make him uncomfortable again."

With an eight game stretch without a bye, Jacobs was asked about the challenges of maintaining intensity over such a long stretch. "I mean, honestly, you know, it doesn't really register. Like, I didn't know that until you told me that, to be honest," Jacobs admitted. "It's just we get in a routine, you know, come up here, you work, same thing every week. It doesn't matter, like, what everybody else is doing, you know, how, like, we save people. It's just us versus us, so we just come in here every day just ready to work."

Travel has also been considered a significant factor for Oregon this season, and Jacobs downplayed its impact. "No, personally, I really haven't felt like it's been a big deal. Like, obviously, the time change or not, but, I mean, you're only dealing with the time change for a little bit," Jacobs said. "And, like, most games, I mean, if they're later somewhere else or earlier for us, so it's, like, I feel like it's not too bad. I mean, I feel like the worst part is just getting back late sometimes. That's definitely not fun. But other than that, I feel like the trips aren't bad. We've had nice trips."

The Ducks remain focused on the task at hand as they prepare for Wisconsin, embracing the challenges of facing a physical opponent on the road. With a perfect record still intact, Oregon will look to continue their dominant run and solidify their top ranking in the nation.



