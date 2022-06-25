COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- It might be hard for any school to beat out Texas for in-state Rivals100 wide receiver Johntay Cook, but if any program has a chance, it's Oregon.

After leading his DeSoto team to the Texas 7-on-7 state tournament championship Saturday, Cook went in-depth with Duck Sports Authority about his 'Final 3' list of Oregon, Texas and Michigan, and the impactful official visit to Eugene last weekend that left a major impression on him.

"Man, Oregon was amazing. It was literally amazing. The coaching staff, the facilities, Eugene, the players are cool and chill, Coach Lanning is my dog, man. Coach Lanning, he's a real one. That's as simple as I can put it, like he's a real one," Cook said. "There's going to be no fake from Coach Lanning. Everything, he's real. If you're sorry, he's going to tell you you're sorry. If you're good, he's going to tell you you're good. It is what it is. I definitely love a coach like that. He's definitely a players' coach."

While wide receivers coach Junior Adams has done a lot of work in Cook's recruitment, head coach Dan Lanning was the one who initially gave Cook his Ducks offer, and he made a point to spend a significant amount of time around the elite wide receiver last weekend.