Jordan Burch: " I knew there wouldn't be a fall-off"

Jordan Burch is back on the field, just in time for Oregon's next challenge against Maryland at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks, unanimous No. 1 in the nation with a 9-0 record, are coming off a 38-17 win over Michigan. Burch is eager to help maintain that momentum after missing time due to a foot injury that sidelined him for several weeks.





Burch's birthday brought an unexpected twist when, during a drill, his foot got caught in the ground. “I was doing a drill, my foot got stuck in the ground, and I had a little injury, so I had to take a few weeks off,” Burch said. What initially seemed minor turned into an injury that required a careful evaluation and eventually surgery. When asked if they knew immediately it was going to be surgery, Burch replied, “No, not immediately; it took them a little time to figure out what was going on.” He admitted there were moments when he feared his season could be over. “A little bit, but once they told me I’d be out for a few weeks, I felt okay. I knew I'd just do some rehab and get back on the field.”

Watching from the sidelines wasn’t easy, but Burch had confidence in his teammates. “They did pretty good. I knew there wouldn't be a fall-off; we always talk about 'next man up,' and they were ready,” he said. Now, after weeks of rehab, Burch is ready for full participation. “Yeah, I think I’m ready. I got the rehab and practice, so everything should be good going forward,” he affirmed.

Last Saturday marked Burch's return to action. He started running again the Sunday before, practiced by Thursday, and felt ready to take the field. “It felt great. I started running last Sunday, practiced on Thursday, and was ready to play with the guys,” he said. With both Burch and Theo back on the field, Oregon’s defense is finding its stride at the right moment. “The team is still working together, asking questions, and preparing. There’s been no fall-off, and it’s exciting to see the possibilities with Theo and me together,” Burch said.

The Ducks will need all hands on deck as they face Maryland this weekend. The Terrapins boast a pass-heavy offense, but Burch isn’t fazed. “The focus is on pressuring the quarterback, figuring out what moves will work, and affecting the offensive line,” he said. He’s studied the opposing quarterback closely. “He’s pretty good, likes to get out of the pocket, and has a strong arm. We’re keying in on which way he likes to roll out,” Burch noted.

As Oregon prepares for another pivotal matchup, Burch is back, feeling strong, and ready to contribute. With his recovery at “100%,” Burch is eager to make an impact. When asked if his recovery was at full strength, he responded, “Yes, I think I’m there.” He might not know the surgeon’s name who helped him get here—“I don’t know his name, but I probably should get it,” he joked—but the road to recovery has brought him back where he belongs: on the field, ready to defend Oregon's perfect record.



