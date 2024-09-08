PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Jordan Burch: Post game Boise State

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball



EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's defense faced numerous challenges in a thrilling win over Boise State, but Jordan Burch credited the Ducks’ resilience for their ability to pull through in the final moments. The game saw momentum swings, turnovers, and key plays that kept fans on edge until the end.

"I feel like a few moments were kind of challenging for everybody, being a close game," Burch said. "But as a group, we just came together. The main goal was to leave out with a win. I feel like us buying in together, we were able to accomplish that."

Burch praised Boise State's running back, who gave the Ducks trouble at times. "Oh yeah, he's pretty good," Burch said. "He runs hard and doesn't go down on first contact. We had to strike blocks, stay in our gaps. We did a good job of that at the beginning, but slipped up a bit in the middle of the game."

Despite some defensive lapses, Burch was proud of the overall effort. "Everybody played hard," he said. "We all know we had some mistakes that we got to clean up, but as a whole, everybody played really hard trying to get the win."

Burch noted the defense’s ability to stay focused even after mistakes, emphasizing the importance of communication and unity on the field. "Probably just keys and communication," he said about what led to some of the struggles. "That's something we can fix in practice, just communication. We all got to be on one accord. We can't blame anybody new. We got veterans on the team too, so we all got to hone in and grab each other and put it together."

Despite losing the turnover battle, Burch said the defense took pride in finding a way to win. "Oh yeah, big time. We try to win the turnover battle, but at the end of the day, we try to come out with the win."

A near-miss play late in the game left Burch disappointed. "The back came out of the backfield. I was supposed to have him," Burch recalled. "I didn’t think they were going to throw it to him because I’m right on him, so I kind of slowed down a little bit. When I looked back, the ball was coming. I dropped it. I don’t even want to think about it anymore."

Reflecting on the defense's performance, Burch was critical of himself but remained focused on improvement. "I feel like I made a good amount of mistakes," he said. "But, you know, just look at it as a success because we got the win as a whole team."

The defensive backs also earned Burch's praise for their role in stifling Boise State's passing game. "They were locked in all week," he said. "When the ball's up in the air, 50-50, I already know our DBs are going to make a play. I wasn’t really worried. I know they had a great game."

Special teams played a significant role as well, with two return touchdowns, one of which was called back. "It was a great feeling," Burch said. "We talk about special teams all the time, you know, change the game. Tonight, we really did change the game. That really helped us to the end."

As the Ducks move into rivalry week against Oregon State, Burch is already focused on making improvements. "I’m probably staying in my gap, using my hands a little bit better," he said about areas for growth. "Whatever we made a mistake on, we’ll use that as motivation and then try to prepare for running backs coming in or us going to them."

Burch acknowledged the importance of adjustments, saying the defense’s ability to fix issues during the game kept things from getting out of hand. "We had some out-of-gaps, big runs. So we had to fix that, put that together before it got real ugly. We were able to fix that towards the end."

Looking ahead, Burch and the Ducks plan to use their hard-fought victory as a learning experience as they prepare for their next challenge.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3Mvam9yZGFuLWJ1cmNoLXBvc3QtZ2FtZS1ib2lzZS1zdGF0ZSIsCiAg ICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG b3JlZ29uLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGam9yZGFuLWJ1cmNoLXBvc3Qt Z2FtZS1ib2lzZS1zdGF0ZSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTM0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNz X3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFn IC0tPgoKCg==