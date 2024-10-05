Jordan Burch talks about his big game against Michigan State

Following the game, Burch reflected on his growing impact and the attention he’s starting to attract.

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon's dominant defense took center stage in their 31-10 win over Michigan State, with edge rusher Jordan Burch delivering a standout performance. Burch, who has been making waves throughout the season, continued to live up to his potential, helping the Ducks control the game from the outset.





"The feeling is great," Burch said. "It all comes with preparation and listening to the coaches. I feel like if I did everything they said I could do, that's what shows on the field. So just take in coaching and believe in what I can do."

Burch was a disruptive force in the pass rush, consistently breaking through Michigan State’s offensive line. He credited his success to a focus on using power moves.

"I was really going to power," Burch explained. "The way [the offensive lineman] was setting, he was kind of opening up. So I was trying to go to power and engage the quarterback, help everybody else out. But it kind of fell into my hands a few times, so it was perfect for me."

This marked the second consecutive week in which Oregon's defense dominated their opponent. According to Burch, the key to their success lies in their meticulous preparation.

"It's starting from Monday all the way to game day," Burch said. "If we’re going to get a set, we get it throughout the week so the game day would be easy. Everybody just hones in, you know, doing their part throughout the week."

One of the pivotal moments came early in the game when Oregon’s defense forced a turnover that halted Michigan State’s opening drive and swung momentum firmly in the Ducks' favor.

"That was pretty big," Burch said of the strip by defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell. "JC came up big on that. We really needed that. He was talking about it all week, trying to get a turnover, so you know it fell right into my hands. Big props to him."

Burch is part of a deep and talented defensive line, which includes fellow standouts Derrick Harmon and Caldwell. Together, they’ve formed a fearsome pass rush that has given opposing quarterbacks fits all season.

"It’s a fun group of guys," Burch said of his teammates. "We always talk about what we can do, how we can get better every week. Just seeing everybody on the field making plays brings excitement."

The win over Michigan State carried extra weight for Harmon, who transferred to Oregon after spending time with the Spartans. Burch noted that Harmon was especially motivated throughout the week.

"He was like, 'Everybody get dressed, we’re going out,'" Burch said of Harmon’s mindset before the game. "He wanted to see his old team, get motivated, and he was ready all week."

When asked what makes Harmon a key player for the Ducks, Burch praised his teammate’s energy and leadership.

"He talks a good bit, and we need that," Burch said. "You know me, I’m not much of a talker, but he’ll bring the energy, hype me up before the game. Just having him around makes everybody play better."

Burch and the Ducks' defense have been drawing attention from around the country. Earlier in the week, Michigan head coach Jonathan Smith praised Oregon’s defensive performance against UCLA. With Ohio State looming on the schedule, Burch believes the Ducks are ready to face the next challenge.

"I think [Ohio State] will describe us as a physical defense, relentless effort, always around the ball at all times, not trying to give up anything easy," Burch said. "Everybody playing to the standard and doing what they have to do."

As the highly anticipated matchup with Ohio State approaches, Burch insists the team will take it one day at a time.

"I think everybody will just take it day by day, get prepared, and not try to do too much," Burch said. "You know, it’s the next opponent, but we’re facing Oregon, so just trying to get the dub on Saturday."

With his stock rising and an NFL general manager reportedly in attendance at the game, Burch remained focused on the task at hand.

"I try to perform as well as I can to help my draft stock throughout Saturdays," Burch said. "Don’t try to think about it too much. Just try to play."

For Burch and the Oregon defense, that formula has been working—and it could pay off in even bigger ways as the season progresses.



