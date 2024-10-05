Jordan James talks about career game against Michigan State

After the game, James reflected on the long-awaited big plays he made throughout the night.

EUGENE, Ore. — Running back Jordan James had been waiting for his breakout moment, and it came in Oregon’s 38-10 victory over Michigan State on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. James led the charge with several explosive runs, helping the Ducks secure their first Big Ten home win in convincing fashion.

"Like you said, I've been waiting to break those 20-plus-yard runs," James said. "It felt good getting my knees up and getting up on them."

James delivered a 41-yard run, his longest of the season, and racked up several other chunk plays that kept the Spartans’ defense on its heels.

"I’ve been waiting to get one of those all year, so it felt great to finally get that going," James said. "That’s the one over 20, but I got 6 plus on the night."

James credited his offensive line for creating the opportunities, emphasizing their role in his success.

"My stats are just a reflection of their work up front," James said. "So they did a hell of a job today."

Saturday's game also marked Oregon’s first Big Ten home game, and James said the team wanted to make a statement to the rest of the conference.

"We definitely wanted to set the tone," James said. "Like, we’re not just some West Coast kids. We’re physical too."

James was quick to praise his teammates, including quarterback Steve Dillon, who bounced back after a rough start to the game.

"He’s tough as hell," James said of Dillon. "Actually, I’m pretty sure he scored after he got put out of the game. That’s a tribute to his character."

Despite the big win, James is already looking ahead to Oregon’s next opponent, Ohio State, in what is expected to be the toughest challenge of the season.

"They're going to be the best team we face, so we’ll be ready for them," James said. "We have a lot to improve, but we've been getting that through in our practice."

For now, the Ducks have until midnight to savor the win before shifting their focus to the next game.

"We got to get prepared for the next opponent, man," James said.

James’ explosive performance helped the Ducks set the tone for their Big Ten campaign, and with Ohio State on the horizon, Oregon will look to build on this momentum.



