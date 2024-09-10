“Honestly, I took that kind of hard, especially being a freshman in that situation,” James said. “But, you know, my coach was trusting me to get that job done, and I didn’t. So I plan to get it done this year.”

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon running back Jordan James isn’t one to dwell on the past, but the memory of last season’s game against Oregon State, particularly a goal-line stand, still weighs heavily on him. As a freshman, James was thrust into a crucial situation and has since used that experience as motivation heading into this year’s rivalry clash.





After two games this season, James feels that both he and the Oregon offense have plenty of room to improve. “I’ve been alright. We can improve as a whole unit, a whole offensive unit,” he said. When asked where those improvements need to come from, he emphasized, “Just everywhere. Running backs have things they can work on, O-line, everyone. We all have things for improvement.”

James, who has been close to breaking several big runs this season, acknowledged that it’s just a matter of getting through that last defender. “Yeah, I’ve had a few of those. I got to start breaking into this tackle. I got to get out of that last tackle. I’m usually one away,” he explained.

Oregon State’s defense, which pitched a shutout last week, poses a significant challenge for the Ducks. James spoke with respect about their upcoming opponent. “They’re a good defense. They’re physical. They know what they’re doing. They know this game. But they’re going to be a good team to play.”

The rivalry game, usually reserved for the final week of the season, comes earlier this year, but James doesn’t think that changes the team’s mentality. “It’s different because we usually played them last game of the season, if I’m not mistaken,” he said. “But, you know, it’s the same mindset going into it—just ready to go, ready to get to work.”

As someone who is now familiar with the heated rivalry, James didn’t mince words when asked about the dynamic between the two programs. “Yeah, you know, they don’t like us. We don’t like them. It’s as simple as that.”

Despite recent changes along the interior of Oregon’s offensive line, James isn’t worried about adjusting to new faces. “The coaches do a good job of just rotating in practice. So I get reps with the guys that will be playing in practice, too,” he said. “It’s not like it’s my first time ever being on the field with them. So I know their tendencies.”

James also reflected on the return of a key teammate, whose presence clearly sparked joy on the field. “I ran down the whole sideline, the whole white stripe. So it’s just good to see him back, man,” James said, adding that his teammate “looks better, way better.”

Watching other standout running backs, like Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, perform has also served as inspiration for James. “Most definitely. You just have to, as a running back, you have to learn from other people’s games,” he said, eager to take notes from his peers and improve his own skill set.

As the rivalry game against Oregon State looms, James and the Ducks are prepared to give it their all. The lessons from last year’s defeat are ingrained in him, and this time around, he’s determined to write a different story. “I don’t plan on feeling like that any time soon,” he said.



