Jordan James: "That whole defensive line is pretty physical"

"Yeah, most definitely, especially when we're playing somebody like this," James said. "They have a good physical defense, so we're going to be throwing the ball this week for sure."

As James closes in on the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season, he credits his offensive line and teammates for his success. "It feels good. That's just a reflection of my offensive line, like I say all the time," James said. "But it's a reflection of the full teamwork, the unit work, offense that we've been putting in."

The journey to this point hasn't been easy, and James knows the demands that come with being a running back in the Big Ten. "Yeah, it's pretty hard on the body, especially the Big Ten Conference," James said. "So it's just you've got to get in here and just take care of your body, you know, cold tub, ice tub, things like that." James has made sure to focus on prehab and rehab, understanding the importance of maintenance. "Just taking care of it, just coming, you know, prehab, rehab, all that type of stuff," he added.

James also spoke about his responsibilities beyond rushing the football. Pass protection, for instance, is something he takes pride in. "No, it just feels good," James said. "You know, you try to show what you can do without the ball in your hands because, you know, that matters just as much as what you can do with the ball in your hands. So, you know, it feels good to knock the guys basically pretty much." He emphasized that being effective in other aspects of the game, like pass protection, is equally important to making big plays with the ball.

Speaking about his teammate Noah Whittington, James couldn't help but admire his physical running style. "He's—it was violent—that's something, dude, I told him. I said that's how I'm used to seeing you run, bro," James said. "He's violent, he's physical. He's not—he doesn't have as much size as me, but he runs just as physical, even more physical than me." This physicality has earned Whittington the nickname "Bucky," a name that has stuck since he joined the team. "Yeah, we've been calling him Bucky since he got here, so we feel like he runs like Bucky," James said. "But, you know, we see this in practice every day, so it was not a surprise to any of us on this island at all."

James also highlighted the hard work of Da'Juan Riggs. "You know, he puts in the work. You know, he comes in, he takes notes, he wants to learn," James said. "You know, as a young guy, it's important to learn. You know, he's just taking it all in as a freshman, and he's enjoying it." James praised Riggs's dedication to improving, noting that his willingness to learn and adapt is crucial for success at this level.

Looking ahead to the game, James knows the Ducks will need to bring their physical best against Michigan's stout defensive line. "He's a physical guy. That whole front, that whole defensive line is pretty physical," James said. "So, you know, we're going to have to be more physical than them." The matchup will be a test of wills, and James is confident that the Ducks are prepared to rise to the challenge.

With the Michigan game looming, James knows it will take a team effort to come out on top. "Their defense is tough, no doubt about it," James said. "But we have to be tougher. It’s going to come down to who can be more physical, who wants it more. And I know my guys—we're ready for this."