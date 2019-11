Jordon Scott and the Oregon Ducks learned a valuable lesson about focus last year against the Arizona Wildcats. On the heels of a 34-20 loss at Pullman, the Ducks traveled to Tucson with their minds on the past, only to get pummeled 44-15 in the desert.

Heading into the 2019 contest the junior interior defender and his teammates are focused on one game and it will be Saturday night.