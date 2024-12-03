Josh Conerly, Kobe Savage & Brandon Johnson talk Penn State matchup

Josh Conerly, Oregon's standout offensive tackle, is gearing up for a battle against one of the Big Ten's top defensive lines, led by Abdul Carter. "I'd say he's one of the better ones we've faced all year, for sure," Conerly said. "Really quick off the ball, really good at getting off on every snap count that there's been. I'm going to say he's just a freaking agent." Conerly knows Penn State’s defensive line is not just about Carter, but about the entire unit. "Yeah, it's definitely going to be a fun challenge, but I want to say they're all pretty solid all around the interior and on the edge as well. I think it'll be a great challenge for us, especially being one of the best teams in the Big Ten and finally getting to really see that upper-tier level of competition."

EUGENE, Ore. — As Oregon prepares for the Big Ten Championship Game this Saturday, the Ducks are focused, motivated, and well aware of the challenges ahead. Facing Penn State's potent offense and aggressive defense, the players remain grounded in their preparation, emphasizing consistency, execution, and an unwavering commitment to their process.





Conerly can’t help but reflect on last year's Pac-12 Championship, which ended in disappointment for Oregon. "Absolutely. Actually, I was like, yeah, yesterday was December 2nd, a year ago then. And I was getting all the memories and stuff for it. I actually watched the game. And I mean, this is definitely a motivator that we've all been using to fuel us throughout the season." He’s eager to show his athleticism on the field, especially after pulling assignments allowed him to show his skills in the run game during last week’s win. "It was pretty fun to get out and move it, you know what I mean? So, yeah, putting my athletic ability on display. So, definitely got to thank Coach Stein for it."

Conerly also spoke about his growth in the run game. "I feel like I've always been able to get out in space, but I've definitely improved in the run game a lot. So, yeah. It's awesome." He reflected on being named All-League. "Definitely a blessing, man. I want to say I thank the media and the coaches for voting me, and I'm just ready to take that on throughout the rest of the year."

On the other side of the ball, Oregon’s defensive unit is preparing for Penn State’s dynamic attack, led by quarterback Drew Allar and versatile tight end Tyler Warren. Safety Kobe Savage praised Allar and the offensive creativity the Nittany Lions bring. "It's a very high tempo offense. It reminds me a lot, I mean, obviously their offensive coordinator came from Kansas," Savage said. "And I got to witness it and play against him and do a little study on him. So it's very different, with formation variation and using different guys such as 44 [Tyler Warren]. And just getting the right guys the ball and just trying to spread out the defense to get them miscommunicated."

Warren, Penn State's do-it-all tight end, is a player the Ducks are keeping an especially close eye on. "He's really good," Savage added. "As you see, he punted, snapped the ball, caught the ball, threw the ball, even does a little bit of option for him. So, I mean, obviously, he's their best player, and we just got to be alert for him." Bringing Warren down in open space will require focus and precision. "Yeah, just tackle low. Just form tackling will help us," Savage noted. "Sideline tackle, just practicing that, whether it's on a dummy or anything like that. I mean, he's a bigger guy, so definitely going low."

Savage also commented on the similarities between Penn State’s offense and what he saw at Kansas. "Oh, yeah. It's very similar. But like you said, with different players, I remember they had a guy number 47 at KU. They're tight and they used him a lot as they use number 44 for them. So, yeah, very similar. But having two quarterbacks out there sometimes and just different misdirections." As the postseason arrives, Savage emphasized the importance of consistency. "Yeah, definitely much more consistency. I mean, we're going to play a lot of great teams in the playoffs. And then, like Coach Lanning said, this is going to be one-week seasons, just trying to be 1-0 every week."

Linebacker Brandon Johnson echoed a similar sentiment of consistency and focus. "The process is the process over the outcome. We come to work every day, and we're still just rooted in the process," Johnson said. "Winner-go-home scenarios don’t change the process. We go game by game. We try to go 1-0 every week." For Johnson, this kind of game is exactly why he came to Oregon. "It means everything," he shared. "Like you said, this is exactly what I came here for. So to see it come to fruition, I mean, it's amazing."

Johnson also spoke about the challenge of tackling Tyler Warren. "Just going low, tackling, wrapping up, sticking to the fundamentals." He understands the importance of preparation when dealing with Penn State’s diverse offense. "Just locking in during practice and being prepared for it whenever we're ready to see it. Obviously, we can see some things that we haven't saw on film or in practice, but just having good eyes and being disciplined and playing our roles on the defense." Johnson discussed the physicality required when taking on offensive tackles in motion. "Potentially, yeah. And if I am, I'm looking forward to it."

The Oregon defense shone last week, recording ten sacks in their previous matchup—a performance that Johnson won’t soon forget. "Maybe in Little League. But no, not in my college career," he said when asked if he had ever been part of a defense that finished with ten sacks in a game before. "It was fun. I mean, especially being on the field. You know, the D-line, they take some of the slack off the DB. So it's very fun. And I'm very grateful for our defensive line."

As Saturday’s Big Ten Championship looms, the Ducks are locked in and ready for the challenge. They know Penn State will be one of the toughest tests they've faced all year, but Oregon’s approach remains unwavering—focus on the fundamentals, stay true to their preparation, and strive to be 1-0 each week. With players like Conerly, Savage, and Johnson leading the way, Oregon is determined to make the most of this opportunity and bring home a championship.







