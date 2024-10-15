Justius Lowe preparing for bigger role

When asked what makes him the smartest receiver on and off the field, Lowe modestly downplayed the compliment: "I wouldn’t say I’m the smartest, but I definitely just know every position. Every position, for sure."

Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe found himself playing a more significant role last week due to the unexpected absence of Traeshon Holden. The young receiver made sure to capitalize on the opportunity, showcasing his versatility and football intelligence in the Ducks’ win.

His increased role in the second half provided a chance to make an impact in a high-pressure environment. "Making sure I just take care of the opportunity that was handed to me, just executing my job and stuff like that," Lowe said. "It’s always the next-man-up mentality, so just taking care of my job."

Lowe didn’t just contribute as a pass-catcher—he also made key blocks that paved the way for big plays. “I feel like I executed, made a couple big blocks and stuff like that, had a catch and stuff,” Lowe said. Blocking is a crucial part of the game for him, even if it doesn’t show up in the box score. "As a receiver, I mean, you got to be able to block. So just making sure I put that on film."

With Holden’s status still uncertain, Lowe is expected to have a larger role this week, but he’s approaching it with the same mindset. “I wouldn’t say there’s a difference," Lowe said about preparing for more playing time. "I practice every day like everybody else, you know, and just try and execute every play. So making sure I just keep grinding every play, taking one play at a time, stuff like that. And when the game comes, you know, my time will come."

Lowe has earned the trust of the coaching staff by excelling in various positions, and he takes pride in his versatility. “I’d say definitely just executing my plays when they’re handed to me in practice and just not messing up, honestly. Being able to execute X, A, Z, you know, inside, outside guy.”

This adaptability has been a strength for Lowe throughout his career. “Oh, yeah. I would say throughout high school, yeah, I used to play slot and outside a lot,” he said.

As for the overall state of the wide receiver room, Lowe emphasized that the group is continuing to improve. “We’re just working. Everybody in the room is working hard, every practice, stuff like that. So just making sure that we stay connected and stay as a group.”

Lowe also noted how the team’s practice habits have evolved since the season began. "I would say just practicing harder, honestly, taking practice a lot more serious and treating practice as a game," he said. "Every time we step on the field, you know, it’s a game-like rep."

Looking ahead to the upcoming game against Purdue, Lowe acknowledged the Boilermakers’ defensive challenges. “I think they have some great players on the outside. They play a lot of man. So making sure that we can execute and just win our one-on-ones outside.”

Despite Purdue’s defensive struggles so far, Lowe is preparing for a tough matchup. “A statistically produced defense isn’t necessarily achieving what they want to, but their head coach is a defensive guy," Lowe observed. "They have some great players on the outside."

As Lowe continues to develop within the program, his hard work, versatility, and focus on execution have earned him increasing responsibilities on the field. And as he steps into a more prominent role, his confidence remains grounded in his preparation.



