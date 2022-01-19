Justius Lowe talks Oregon commitment
HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Justius Lowe committed to the Ducks last night; today we catch up with Lowe to get more depth on what it was that really attracted him to the Oregon program.“It’s definitely got...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news