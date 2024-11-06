Kawika Rogers: "I prepared like I'm going to play."

"That's a tough spot to get thrown into coming off the sideline," a reporter remarked.

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon offensive lineman Kawika Rogers has demonstrated remarkable adaptability and readiness, stepping up when his team needed him most. In last Saturday's game against Michigan, Rogers was called from the sidelines to face a formidable defense.

"I was ready for it, you know," Rogers responded. "I wasn't anticipating it, but I prepared like I'm a starter."

Facing a defense featuring potential first-round NFL pick Mason Graham, Rogers maintained his focus.

"Just getting thrown onto the fire. I was ready for it," he said. "I wasn't really focused on that, but I prepared like I'm going to play."

Throughout his career, Rogers has practiced at both tackle and guard positions, showcasing his versatility.

"I'd say I feel more comfortable at guard because I got help from the center and the tackle, but my home spot is really right tackle," he explained.

Head coach Dan Lanning has praised Rogers' performance in practice, attributing his readiness to his willingness to prepare for multiple positions.

"It's really just wherever coach needs me," Rogers said. "I'm not just preparing for one position but for every position on the line. If coach needs me to go to center, guard, or tackle, I'll go."

As the Ducks prepare to host Maryland this Saturday at Autzen Stadium, Rogers is embracing the opportunity to contribute to Oregon's high-powered offense.

"I can't wish for anything more," he said. "I prayed for days and times like this. I'm having the most fun I could ever have and wouldn't want it any other way."

A special bond with fellow lineman Poncho Laloulu, who shares his Hawaiian heritage and birthday, has also been a source of support.

"Me and Poncho have the same birthday, so we call each other twins," Rogers shared. "We're both from the 808, both representing Hawaii. The connection we have is unstoppable."

Poncho's presence on the field has been calming for Rogers.

"Poncho helped me calm my nerves, reminded me to breathe, and we use a 'flash stick mindset' to forget about the last play and move on," he said.

Looking ahead to the possibility of increased playing time against Maryland, Rogers remains humble and focused.

"It would mean a lot," he said. "We have great players in the O-line room, and it's all in God's plan, so I just put everything in His hands."

The return of teammate Dave Iuli to practice has also been a positive development.

"I love Dave. He was my roommate, so we got to know each other very well," Rogers said. "He's like a brother to me, and he's balling out. We have good players, so we'll be okay."

Reflecting on the dedication of teammate Bryce Boettcher, who balances football and baseball, Rogers expressed admiration.

"The craziest thing was him going from baseball practice to football practice or a scrimmage straight to a baseball game," he said. "It's not just crazy; it's his mentality."

Rogers described Boettcher's mindset as that of a champion.

"He wants to be a champion, never settles for less, and is determined to play both baseball and football," he said.

As Oregon prepares for its upcoming game against Maryland, Rogers' readiness and versatility will be key assets for the Ducks.