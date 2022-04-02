Kenny Dillingham lays out vision for new Oregon offense
The fifth spring practice for the Ducks was met with a nice crowd of the next generation of Oregon fans. Kid’s day looked like a success as players were seen high-fiving the children and a few went...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news