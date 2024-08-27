Tuioti, an edge rusher for the Ducks, expressed enthusiasm about finally facing another team. "Shoot, I think we all excited," Tuioti said. "It’s been a minute since we went against a different team. So I think we’re ready, we’re gonna do our best. We’re gonna try to set the tone for this year."

As the Oregon Ducks prepare to kick off their 2024 football season, both Kenyon Sadiq and Teitum Tuioti are eager to hit the field against a new opponent. The excitement is palpable as the team readies for their first game against Idaho this weekend.





Reflecting on his preparation, Tuioti noted improvements in his approach, particularly with film study and understanding opponents' formations. "Yeah, yeah, definitely like film, I would say, is one of the bigger things," he said. "Just being in my playbook more, being on top of it for the opponents, looking at formations as well. I think that that’s one thing that improved."

Tuioti also highlighted the significance of the upcoming game against Idaho, noting the strong offensive line they will face. "We have a good feel for Idaho," he said. "I think that the coaches did a good job with the install and allowing us to be able to play fast. So I think we feel good and I think we’re gonna be ready to play."

In terms of personal and group goals, Tuioti is focused on establishing the edge rush group as a dominant force. "Shoot, I think all of us, we just want to show the world that we’re one of the best groups in the nation," he said. "Us in the edge room, we got depth, and we’re ready to show everyone."

On the other side, tight end Kenyon Sadiq is also excited about the season opener. An Idaho native, Sadiq finds extra motivation in facing teams from his home state. "Playing two back-to-back Idaho schools is pretty cool," he said. "It’s good to, you know, get out there and hit someone else for once. Everyone’s super excited to go out there and kind of let loose."

Sadiq reflected on his connections to Idaho and the significance of playing against familiar faces. "Yeah, playing against guys I grew up with or played against," he said. "Keyshawn, number one at Drescher, he’s a really good player. I actually went to daycare with him and stuff growing up. It’s kind of cool to see."

Discussing the team’s progress, Sadiq highlighted a key area of improvement. "In the squad in general, I would just say our focus and next play mentality," he said. "When we make a mistake, we don’t even think about it. We’re just right back into it. That’s a big improvement for us because we used to let mistakes affect the next play."

As for his own contributions, Sadiq is keen to show his development. "I just want to kind of show what I’m capable of," he said. "Areas I’ve improved in, like blocking on a show, are a big thing for me. And just like, you know, how I play, speed and everything about it. I just kind of want to be myself and go out there and have a good game."

Both Sadiq and Tuioti are looking forward to showcasing their progress in the upcoming game. Tuioti’s focus is on establishing the edge rush group as one of the best in the nation, while Sadiq aims to demonstrate his skills, particularly in blocking and speed. As the Ducks approach the game against Idaho, the anticipation is building, with both players ready to make an impact and set the tone for the season.



