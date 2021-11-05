Keys to the Game: Keep Lake in woebegone daze
Welcome to Montlake, where grown-men athletes are scarce, the offense is plodding and ugly, and the defense is still above average.Plus, recruiting is so bad that the coach responds to questions by...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news