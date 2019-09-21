News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-21 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Keys to the game: Oregon at Stanford

USC and UCF beat Stanford with the pass. The Ducks need another strong game from Johnny Johnson III, Jake Breeland, Jaylon Redd and company to exploit that weakness,
USC and UCF beat Stanford with the pass. The Ducks need another strong game from Johnny Johnson III, Jake Breeland, Jaylon Redd and company to exploit that weakness, (Tom Corno)
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer

David Shaw has never lost three games in a row as Stanford coach. Tomorrow in Palo Alto the Ducks have the opportunity to introduce The Cardinal to the misery of a down year, gaining a measure of r...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}