PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Kobe Savage Embraces Leadership Role

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

Kobe Savage Embraces Leadership Role in Oregon's Defense

Oregon safety Kobe Savage is embracing his role as a leader in the Ducks' defense, particularly after a productive fall camp that has seen him grow into the team's new system. Despite being a veteran, Savage has had to adjust to the terminology and schemes introduced by coaches Tosh Lupoi and Chris Hampton.

"I feel like I made a big leap from spring ball," Savage said. "Coming into fall, I’ve got a lot of air in my wings, and it’s been a productive camp."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0plaXM2QlpraXZBP3NpPW8zd2wxeEJ0VnVGQ0lsZHg/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==


Savage, who suffered a minor concussion in the spring game, assured that his recovery process was quick and without lingering effects. His focus remains on the field, where he has been impressed by the physicality and relentless effort of the defense, particularly the front seven.

"I’ve never seen a front seven run to the ball like this," Savage noted, highlighting players such as Jeff Bassa, Jestin Jacobs, and Jordan Burch. "It’s crazy, and I’m ready for y’all to see it."

The defensive unit, which includes several new transfers, has been coming together not only through on-field practice but also through off-field bonding activities facilitated by the coaching staff. Savage emphasized the importance of connection, especially with the team’s shared goal of winning a national championship.

"Coach Lanning and Coach Tosh do a good job of bringing us together outside of the facilities," Savage said. "We all have one goal, and that’s to win a national championship at Oregon."

Savage has also enjoyed competing against Oregon's offense during practice, describing it as an elite unit with no noticeable drop-off between the first and second teams. "It’s just a tremendous amount of talent," he said, listing standout players like Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart, and Noah Whittington.

Working alongside fellow transfer safety Tysheem Johnson, who joined Oregon from Ole Miss, has been a highlight for Savage. The two have developed a strong bond on and off the field, ensuring they trust each other in the heat of the game.

"I trust him back there," Savage said of Johnson. "It’s a big tip to keep that trust, and we’ve been building it every day."

The physical nature of Oregon’s fall camp, which Savage described as "very physical," is seen as a key attribute as the Ducks prepare to enter the Big Ten Conference next season. Savage believes this physicality will serve the defense well in the highly competitive conference.

Savage is also keeping a close eye on the development of true freshmen Aaron Flowers and Peyton Woodyard, who have impressed him with their quick grasp of the defensive scheme. Savage predicts both will contribute on the field this season.

"I’ve seen tremendous growth in Aaron and Peyton," Savage said. "They’re very smart guys, and I’m excited to see their development."

As the Ducks inch closer to the season opener, Savage is confident that the veteran experience in the secondary will translate into success on the field. He emphasized the importance of communication and being on the same page, especially with so much experience in the group.

"I feel like it’s showing up a lot at practice, but it definitely needs to show in games," he said.

With a strong fall camp under his belt and a defense that’s coming together, Savage is poised to help lead the Ducks as they aim for a national championship in 2024.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3Mva29iZS1zYXZhZ2UtZW1icmFjZXMtbGVhZGVyc2hpcC1yb2xlIiwK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9 KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0 ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRz QnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAv LyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3 ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJo dHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVu dE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4K Cjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRy ZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYl MkZvcmVnb24ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZrb2JlLXNhdmFnZS1lbWJy YWNlcy1sZWFkZXJzaGlwLXJvbGUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEzNCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9 MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3Jl IFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=