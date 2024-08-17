"I feel like I made a big leap from spring ball," Savage said. "Coming into fall, I’ve got a lot of air in my wings, and it’s been a productive camp."

Oregon safety Kobe Savage is embracing his role as a leader in the Ducks' defense, particularly after a productive fall camp that has seen him grow into the team's new system. Despite being a veteran, Savage has had to adjust to the terminology and schemes introduced by coaches Tosh Lupoi and Chris Hampton.





Savage, who suffered a minor concussion in the spring game, assured that his recovery process was quick and without lingering effects. His focus remains on the field, where he has been impressed by the physicality and relentless effort of the defense, particularly the front seven.

"I’ve never seen a front seven run to the ball like this," Savage noted, highlighting players such as Jeff Bassa, Jestin Jacobs, and Jordan Burch. "It’s crazy, and I’m ready for y’all to see it."

The defensive unit, which includes several new transfers, has been coming together not only through on-field practice but also through off-field bonding activities facilitated by the coaching staff. Savage emphasized the importance of connection, especially with the team’s shared goal of winning a national championship.

"Coach Lanning and Coach Tosh do a good job of bringing us together outside of the facilities," Savage said. "We all have one goal, and that’s to win a national championship at Oregon."

Savage has also enjoyed competing against Oregon's offense during practice, describing it as an elite unit with no noticeable drop-off between the first and second teams. "It’s just a tremendous amount of talent," he said, listing standout players like Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart, and Noah Whittington.

Working alongside fellow transfer safety Tysheem Johnson, who joined Oregon from Ole Miss, has been a highlight for Savage. The two have developed a strong bond on and off the field, ensuring they trust each other in the heat of the game.

"I trust him back there," Savage said of Johnson. "It’s a big tip to keep that trust, and we’ve been building it every day."

The physical nature of Oregon’s fall camp, which Savage described as "very physical," is seen as a key attribute as the Ducks prepare to enter the Big Ten Conference next season. Savage believes this physicality will serve the defense well in the highly competitive conference.

Savage is also keeping a close eye on the development of true freshmen Aaron Flowers and Peyton Woodyard, who have impressed him with their quick grasp of the defensive scheme. Savage predicts both will contribute on the field this season.

"I’ve seen tremendous growth in Aaron and Peyton," Savage said. "They’re very smart guys, and I’m excited to see their development."

As the Ducks inch closer to the season opener, Savage is confident that the veteran experience in the secondary will translate into success on the field. He emphasized the importance of communication and being on the same page, especially with so much experience in the group.

"I feel like it’s showing up a lot at practice, but it definitely needs to show in games," he said.

With a strong fall camp under his belt and a defense that’s coming together, Savage is poised to help lead the Ducks as they aim for a national championship in 2024.