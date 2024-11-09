Kobe Savage: "It was just the little things"

Savage delivered a big hit on a Maryland player near the sideline, an effort that energized his teammates. When asked what it's like to make such a play, Savage didn't hold back.

EUGENE, Ore.— Oregon continued their perfect season Saturday night, beating Maryland 39-18 at Autzen Stadium to improve to 10-0. But amid the celebration of the Ducks' success, defensive back Kobe Savage acknowledged that there is still work to be done, especially when it comes to discipline.





"I mean, it's amazing. Like, that's the whole reason I feel like a lot of people play defense is so they don't have to get hit like that, you know what I mean? But, no, it was a really good feeling. I just get so excited out there, like, being able to showcase my talents along with my brothers out there and knowing that I got their back regardless," Savage said. "Like, I was coming out of the post, like, post to keep a roof on top of the house, and I was just – my whole mentality was not letting them get forward too much."

While Oregon dominated on the scoreboard, the team committed 12 penalties for 95 yards, a stat line that head coach Dan Lanning said needed cleaning up. Savage agreed, noting that the infractions were uncharacteristic for the Ducks this season.

"Yeah, like you said, we haven't seen that since, like, week one, week two. It was just the little things," Savage said. "I feel like, like, we had a face mask. I mean, you can help that, but it's just kind of tough on tackling, like, the PIs. It was just little things, like, with technique. I feel like that, but those are easy cleanups. Like, that's something we can easily fix at practice. And then it'll probably show up again later on in the season, but I don't think to that extent with that many penalties."

Despite the penalties, Savage said the team needs to take a measured approach to move forward. At 10-0, the Ducks have a lot to be proud of, but there's always room for improvement.

"Yeah, I mean, just attacking it at practice, like making sure we're working on that technique," Savage said. "I know for sure in the secondary, Coach Hamp does a good job of, like, reiterating that, whether it's a walk-through rep or a live rep during the Tuesday practice, the bloody Tuesday. He'll reiterate just not grabbing too much. He'll even put boxing gloves on some guys just to stop from holding too much. But, yeah, I mean, it just comes with practice. I feel like we'll attack that a lot this week. I mean, we do up-downs every day at practice just for penalties, so Coach Lanning will definitely hit us with that."

When asked if there was a lack of focus overall, Savage said he sensed some lapses early in the game but pointed out that the team managed to adjust.

"Yeah, I definitely feel like early on we started off fast, and we were just really just killing ourselves with the penalties," Savage said. "I feel like that's the thing he was getting at with lack of focus. Like within our technique, just being too grabby, I feel like. But like I said, it's an easy fix. We can regroup after a tough win like that and just hit it hard tomorrow."

One of the game's standout moments came when Jordan Burch not only caused a sack fumble but also showcased his athleticism on a fake punt. Savage spoke highly of his teammate's versatility.

"That's a big dude who can move good. I feel like one of the top, if not the top, DNs in the nation," Savage said. "Jordan Burch brings a lot of energy and juice to his team. A great leader, my brother. But, yeah, like having a front like that, it just makes covering a lot easier. And he always gets the job done. I feel like, like you said, it's just a key factor, whether it's special teams or defense."

Maryland’s explosive passing offense was held in check, with Oregon limiting the Terrapins to their lowest passing yard total of the season. Savage credited the Ducks' focus on their defensive responsibilities.

"Yeah, I feel like those were the two snakes going in this game, 10-1," Savage said of Maryland receivers Kaden Prather and Tai Felton. "We did, like you said, a pretty good job on eliminating the explosive passes and really just honing into the coverage, like knowing that we got different leverages and we got a post safety or we got rat backers playing right there. So, like you said, just limiting those explosives and playing with good eyes and technique is what I felt like led to that."

Finding motivation against a lesser-known opponent can sometimes be a challenge, but Savage said Oregon approaches every game with the same mindset.

"I feel like the biggest thing Coach Lanning does every Sunday or Monday whenever we refresh and get to a new team is just, like, reiterating that this is the most important game because it's the next game," Savage said. "It's going to define our season, whether we win, lose, or draw. Like, we have to attack this every week with the same prep as we did with Ohio State to Idaho to Michigan State. Like, we have to come in with the same mentality and the same prep that we have to dominate this team and destroy our one-on-ones."

Oregon also scored its first defensive touchdown of the season, and Savage spoke about the importance of making big plays on defense.

"Yeah, one of our three main points in our defense is ball disruption," Savage said. "And I feel like Coach does a good job of reiterating that, the ball, the ball, the ball, weak. And we were trying to score on defense. We remember talking about the Bucs defense and how they scored nine touchdowns, and we wanted to be a part of something great as that. We wanted to be a great defense like that. And I feel like BJ had amazing awareness to scoop and score that. And Burch, obviously, with the strip sack. And, yeah, you'll see us celebrating with our brothers because it's all about getting our brothers. Like, we got each other's back."

Savage also touched on the energy generated by plays like Gernorris Wilson's score or Josh Conerly's two-point conversion.

"It's amazing because you see it being practiced at practice," Savage said. "And, like, some schools, like, they'll practice it, but you'll never, like, it'll never happen. But to see that come to life, like, I didn't even expect that with Gernorris. But it was really cool. Like, you're happy for those guys that worked their butt off at practice to got that chance in the game with Coach Lanning trusting them to do that. And then you're just excited with Gernorris and then right back with Josh, 2-0 lineman scoring, which was amazing. I'm really happy for those guys."