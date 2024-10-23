Kobe Savage: "Relentless effort" is the main goal

“He’s a great quarterback, has really good eyes and good keys, knows where he always wants to go with the ball,” Oregon safety Kobe Savage said of Illinois quarterback Luke Altmeyer. “He’s really good in the run game, too. He’s the kind of quarterback who makes good decisions.”

EUGENE, Ore. — No. 1 Oregon is gearing up for another big test this Saturday as the Ducks (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) prepare to host No. 20 Illinois (6-1, 3-1) at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks have been rolling, with a perfect record and a dominant defense that most recently posted a shutout. But they’re not taking the Fighting Illini lightly.

The Oregon defense has steadily improved throughout the season, a progression highlighted by Savage. “It’s really just the same every week—just trying to get better and better, having that growth mindset like coach said,” Savage explained. “Monday’s practice is going to look a little bit better than last Monday’s practice, more intense. I feel like we’re bringing that every week.”

Savage also gave insight into the team’s defensive mentality. “I really just say it’s about relentless effort, being around the ball whether we’re in the picture frame or at least five yards away from the ball,” he said. “That’s the main goal for us—relentless effort leads to takeaways, turnovers, tackles.”

With an extra day of preparation this week, Oregon’s defense is taking full advantage of the opportunity to study Illinois’ offense. “I feel like just being able to understand the offense a little bit more, getting extra film, extra walk-throughs, extra recovery in—it’s really good to get back on schedule and have another Saturday game,” Savage said.

The matchup against Illinois will be a test for Oregon’s secondary, as the Fighting Illini receivers have proven to be dangerous threats downfield. “They do a lot of contested catches and draw a lot of PI flags,” Savage said. “Number four [Zakhari Franklin] does a really good job. They’re not just crazy explosive receivers, but they are talented. I feel like they’ll test us a lot in the deep ball. That’s one of their favorite routes—the nine, the fade.”

Savage noted that Illinois’ offense bears similarities to Oregon’s own schemes, given the connection between Illinois’ offensive coordinator and Oregon’s staff. “Very similar,” Savage said. “We see it every day at practice, so we have a lot of good-on-good this week compared to previous weeks.”

When asked about the pressure generated by Oregon’s front seven, Savage expressed his appreciation for the work being done up front. “It’s amazing. It just gets the quarterback off the pocket, allows him to play for us,” Savage said. “Great quarterbacks like Will Howard, the one we’re going to go against with Illinois, just getting them off their timing and route distribution helps us when we’ve got that front seven hunting them up.”

Despite the challenges Illinois presents, Oregon remains confident but focused. “We respect all and fear none,” Savage said. “It’s a good group every week, and we’re definitely going to respect this quarterback and what his offense can bring. We’re obviously excited to play them. Week to week, we’re just trying to get better and be our best.”

Kickoff is set for Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium, where the Ducks hope to continue their unbeaten streak and solidify their place atop the Big Ten standings.