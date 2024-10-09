Kobe Savage: "Just trust the game plan"

"Will's a great quarterback. Playing with him for two years, you know all the cues, all the sequences," Savage said. "Just get him off that pocket, get him off that sequencing they have. They’ve got a really good O-line, so I feel like adding pressure to that, something he hasn’t really experienced too much, maybe a little bit against Michigan State, will help get him off his cues and force us to give us one."

EUGENE, Ore. — As Oregon prepares to face Ohio State in a critical Big Ten matchup this Saturday, Ducks safety Kobe Savage outlined his approach to containing a Buckeyes offense that can attack from multiple angles. Savage, who practiced against Ohio State quarterback Will for two years, shared his insights into how the Ducks can disrupt the Buckeyes' rhythm.

Savage also hinted at a slight advantage that comes with knowing Will's tendencies from their time as teammates. "He does have a few keys and tells that I've noticed over the years, especially a lot of them showing at Ohio State. So yeah, I feel like we can get away with some [cheating] at safety when you know the quarterback as well as you do," Savage admitted with a grin.

Preparing for Ohio State’s offense, which boasts a potent ground game and a talented receiving corps, has required careful planning and execution. "I feel like just trusting the game plan coach Tosh [Lupoi] and coach Hamp [Chris Hampton] have for us," Savage said. "They have a really good run game, destroying the run is key, and obviously they've got three really good receivers. So, just having good matchups and playing the ball in the air."

Despite the defense being effective throughout the season, turnovers have not come in bunches. Savage sees that as a potential turning point in this game. "Yeah, definitely want to increase that [turnover margin]. If you look at the past years and all the games that Ohio State lost, they lost the turnover battle. And then the opposing team also outrushed them. So really just destroying that run and winning the turnover margin will help us tremendously in this game."

Stopping Ohio State’s run game, which features two top-tier running backs, will require discipline and effort. "Just making sure we’re all in our gaps, having good leverage, and just head-up tackles," Savage explained. "Just playing with relentless effort, I feel like that’ll get guys to the ground, but they’re obviously two great backs."

Savage believes the experience of facing top-tier running backs earlier this season has prepared the Ducks for the challenge. "Yeah, obviously Gentie [a previous opponent] was a great running back, so I feel like that helps show us that we can play with a lot of great runners and great schemes. So, yeah, it does give us confidence going into a game like this."

A key focus this week has been pre-snap and post-snap communication, particularly with Ohio State's deep receiving corps that can go over the top at any moment. "Just pre-snap and even post-snap communication is going to be really big this game," Savage said. "We’ve done a great job from all the way from Idaho and Boise State just communicating safety to safety or maybe safety to star or corner. That communication is definitely going to be big this game, and we’ve been doing a pretty good job at practice reiterating that."

While Oregon’s defense has been sharp this season, Savage noted the importance of staying alert for the variety of formations Ohio State can deploy. "I feel like just changing tools up, adding new tools and stuff we had throughout camp that we haven’t shown on film yet. But just practicing those tools—different bunch adjustments, motion adjustments—I feel like this week is when we’re going to really hone in on those vocal skills and communication skills to make sure we all have the right adjustment."

Heading into one of the biggest games of the season, Savage emphasized the mental preparation required to stay level-headed amid the noise. "Really worrying about everybody on that field and in that facility," he said. "Like Coach [Dan] Lanning says, ‘fee boo,’ it’s nobody but us. So just staying within this building and not getting too high or too low, like he said today. He’s going to stay neutral and make sure we’re all staying neutral, whether it’s a big play or a small play that didn’t go our way."

As the Ducks gear up for Saturday’s showdown, they’ll be relying on that preparation, communication, and defensive intensity to take on one of the nation's most dangerous offenses.



