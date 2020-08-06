DuckSportsAuthority - COVID news blog: Oregon's top player makes his decision

TOP OREGON PROSPECT MAKES DECISION

The top-rated player in the state of Oregon, four-star linebacker Keith Brown, has decided not to play his senior season of high school football and will instead enroll early at Oregon, where he committed in November. The Oregon School Activities Association announced recently that the high school football season would not start until March. For Brown, it was a challenging decision but did not come as a complete surprise. "I had the plan of enrolling early since sophomore year so enrolling early was easy," Brown said. "The decision to not play was kind of a no-brainer. I would rather get to (Oregon) early than risk injury during a high school season." – Adam Gorney

FERGUSON CONSIDERING MOVE

Nothing has been finalized yet but four-star tight end Terrance Ferguson is considering a move to Arizona to play in his senior season this fall after the Colorado High School Activities Association announced the high school football season would not start until February or March. The Oregon pledge said he plans to enroll in Eugene early but if Arizona has a season in the fall he's considering attending Gilbert (Ariz.) Mesquite, the home of four-star quarterback Ty Thompson, who's also committed to Oregon. – Adam Gorney

Colorado players forced into decisions about fall

The Colorado High School Activities Association said Tuesday that the high school football season would be moved from the fall to February and March. That has sparked Four-star quarterback Jake Rubley, a Kansas State commit, said he will transfer to West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley and there are reports that he is already getting started with team activities. Three-star quarterback Luke McAllister is looking outside the state of Colorado to play his senior season after the state association moved the start of high school football to February and March. The Colorado State commit from Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge could be the first of many from the state looking for a new state. "As of right now, I’m looking for anywhere I can play my fall season," McAllister said. "I’m still planning on graduating early." Also four-star tight end Sam Hart from Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail will skip his senior year of high school football to enroll early at Ohio State. – Adam Gorney *****

Florida commit Kamar Wilcoxson says he has reclassified and will join the Gators this fall. The four-star defensive back’s recruitment may have been shortened but it certainly didn’t lack for drama. Wilcoxson actually committed to UF on three occasions during the last couple of years and also made a brief cameo as a Tennessee pledge. Wilcoxon also transferred from his home state of Georgia to IMG Academy but never played a down at the Florida-based school. Wilcoxson chose the Gatos over a number of major offers.

Jordan Hancock opts out

Ohio State commit Jordan Hancock made the decision over the weekend to not play football at Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett this fall. Georgia has pushed their season back two weeks, and is set to start playing games early in September. Hancock's mother just beat cancer and his father has underlying heart issues, so Hancock thought long and hard over this the last few days, then announced his decision. He is still going to train with his trainers and he has yet to decide if he will play in the All-American Bowl or not in early January. Hancock is set to graduate from North Gwinnett in December and then move to Columbus.

Thank You For Everything North Gwinnett ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xIeqrzjYW2 — jordan hancock (@jordanhancock_7) August 3, 2020

Kaleb Higgins will skip senior year

Three-star athlete Kaleb Higgins is expected to skip his senior year of high school football at Folsom, Calif., and enroll early at Cal. Higgins, who is originally from Texas and whose brother Elijah plays at Stanford, is expected to play defensive back for the Golden Bears. He's not the only Cal pledge expected to be in Berkeley early as four-star tight end Jermaine Terry and three-star defensive end Akili Calhoun Jr. plan to skip their senior seasons as well. – Adam Gorney

Four-star Beavers to enroll at USC in January, skip senior season

Four-star athlete Anthony Beavers plans to skip his senior year of high school football and enroll early at USC. Last week, it was announced that California high school football would not occur in the fall and would be pushed to a December or January start time. The Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne prospect said Wednesday that he plans to not play this season and will instead head to the Trojans early.

Other top California prospects including five-star Korey Foreman and four-stars Beaux Collins and Jaylin Davies have said they plan to skip their senior years of football to enroll in college early. USC quarterback commits Jake Garcia and Miller Moss have not announced their intentions yet but there is a good chance both won't play in high school and instead head early to college. *****

Linthicum enrolling to Clemson early

Like the rest of the players in Montgomery County, Md., Ryan Linthicum's season has been canceled. The Clemson commit is set to graduate early and will enroll in January. There are some other high school teams from around the country that have asked Linthicum if he'd be interested in transferring to play his senior season but Linthicum has decided to stay put at Damascus, Md.

Huard to stay for senior season

Five-star quarterback Sam Huard originally intended to graduate from high school early and enroll at Washington for spring practice, but COVID-19 has apparently changed those plans. According to a social media post by Femi Abebefe of KOMO in Seattle, the Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic standout will play his senior year of high school football in the spring and then head to Washington later on.

No. 1 player plans to skip senior season

Domani Jackson staying in class of 2022

There was some smoke this week that five-star cornerback Domani Jackson could reclassify to the 2021 class so he could get to college sooner, but Wednesday at the Winner's Circle workout in Corona, Calif., Jackson said it's not true and he plans to stay in the 2022 class. That's big for Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei because Jackson is one of the best prospects in the rising junior class with USC, Clemson, Michigan, Texas and many others involved in his recruitment.

Collins will head to Clemson early

Four-star receiver Beaux Collins has decided to skip his senior year of football at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco and enroll early at Clemson. He will miss the season in California because it's not expected to start until December or January at the earliest. This is bad news for Bosco since Collins is one of the top receivers in the 2021 class but good news for the Tigers since Collins committed in January and really has not wavered from his pledge. "When I heard the news that it was pushed back to January, I was shocked, kind of," Collins said. "It wasn't really a hard decision if I was going to leave or if I was going to stay because I already talked it over with my parents if this was happening what I was going to do. I was pretty sure of what I was going to do." — Adam Gorney

Grimes will enroll this fall at UNC

Tony Grimes had been planning on graduating early and only had one class left to take before he fulfilled his graduation requirements. Grimes announced his commitment to North Carolina on June 30 and knew then that it was unlikely he would get to play his senior season. He revealed to Rivals.com that day that he planned on enrolling in an online course to finish out his high school graduation requirements so he could enroll at North Carolina for the fall semester.— Adam Friedman

Henderson has no plans to transfer for fall

The longtime Ohio State commit had been looking forward to another productive fall season at Hopewell, Va., but he won't get that chance. Many schools around the country have been trying to get TreVeyon Henderson to transfer so he could play for them his senior year but recently Henderson announced on Twitter that he'd remain in his hometown to train and get ready for Ohio State. He plans on graduating early and enrolling at Ohio State in January. — Adam Friedman

Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard duo will graduate early

Marcus Bradley was hoping to play out his senior year before graduating in the spring and heading to Maryland. Now that Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard won't be playing this fall, Bradley is looking for other options. He doesn't appear to be interested in transferring and is exploring ways he can graduate early and enroll at Maryland in January.

***** Like his teammate Bradley, Ryan Barnes was looking forward to playing his senior season at Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard. News of his senior season getting canceled has forced the Notre Dame commit to focus on getting ready to enroll early. Barnes, who has decided not to transfer to play his senior season, has been planning all along to graduate early. — Adam Friedman

Prather reacts to Montgomery County (Md.) decision

Prather's senior season was canceled on Tuesday but the West Virginia commit isn't interested in transferring to another school to try to play this fall. Instead Prather is working toward graduating early so he can get started in the West Virginia program in January. While those early graduation plans aren't solidified just yet, Prather is working hard to take advantage of that opportunity. — Adam Friedman

McCarthy transfers from Illinois to Florida for senior season

One of the first prospects in the 2021 class to make a major move in anticipation of a canceled or diverted 2020 football season, J.J. McCarthy announced in mid-May that he would be transferring to IMG Academy for his senior football season "due to the uncertainty of fall sports in the state of Illinois." — Josh Helmholdt

