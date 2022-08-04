Two years ago, a freshman Justin Flowe used to sit on the couch he shared with Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton and blare music from his boombox well into the night.

Thornton wasn’t a big fan of the late night noise, but he wasn’t about to say anything to Flowe.

“He would sit in the living room at 12 o’clock at night and listen to music real loud,” Thornton said. “And like, I’m not saying nothing to him, because you know how Justin looks. So I just had to be cool with it.”

That’s typical Flowe. Seemingly every player on the Oregon roster has a story about how loud or energetic Flowe is, no matter the setting.

Wideout Kris Hutson said that during a recent pickup basketball game, Flowe was “playing defense like Scottie Pippen.” Cornerback Dontae Manning said Flowe brought the same boombox to a 6:30 a.m. lift one morning prior to their freshman year.

“We was getting ready to go lift, and Flowe comes in with this probably 50-pound boombox, turned the music on, and just starts yelling, hitting the ground, talking about he’s an animal,” Manning remembered. “That woke me up.”