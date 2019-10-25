Like all good carnival hucksters, Wazzu front man Mike Leach uses the sideshow and patter to set the crowd up for the fleece. He dazzles the rubes with his well-practiced schtick, prattling on about rankings and star ratings, grousing about slights, mocking his own reputation. He'll go into entertaining diatribes and asides, the local hack scribbling feverishly, the crowd's mouths agape, hanging on his every word. "We're no good," he'll declaim, "We're lazy, entitled and fat. Our quarterback is slow and our linemen our slow-witted. Our receivers are so out of shape they can barely jog back to the huddle. It's a wonder we ever win a game." It's a coaching tradition of pour-mouthing and deflection that goes back to Lou Holtz at Notre Dame and Arkansas, even far further back to the Single Wing and Gloomy Gil Dobie. Then he'll launch into a long aside, jerking every head among the torch-lit mass to something else. Maybe Geronimo. Or wedding advice. Pirates. Using coffee as an insecticide. Twitter. The ineptitude of his team. The time he did a cameo on "Friday Night Lights."

The act is well-practiced, and by the time the rubes are reaching for their wallets, Coach has obscured all evidence that he's an assassin in board shorts, a hard-partying mystic who carries a folded piece of paper with eight plays on it, eight plays he's run forever like the initial moves in 3-card monte, a side hustle he's run for years. It's when he picks up the pace and adds the subtle little wrinkles that heads start swimming and the defense loses their place. His quarterback has thrown for 500 yards and six touchdowns. Receivers are running free all over the place. Some no-name Samoan defensive lineman has eight tackles and three sacks, and Leach escapes town with a gunny sack full of cash and a 47-34 victory. The pundits never saw it coming, just like the last four times the grubby, disheveled sideshow rolled into town. He wins games he's never supposed to win with players no one else wants. He kicks them like dogs and bans them from using their cell phones, introducing them to the hard-knock life in the rudest way. He promises the marks the three-breasted woman and the crocodile boy. They get lost amid the yarns and rough jokes. By the end, they forget what it was they paid $5 for. The huckster's at the podium, working his patter, all the time thinking about what he'll do after the Holiday Bowl or the Kraft Fight Hunger, a precious two weeks grouper fishing and hanging out in a bar in Key West.