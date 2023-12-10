Oregon quarterback Bo Nix didn't come away with the hardware Saturday night, but his weekend as one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists brought to New York City provided a deserved showcase and recognition for his accomplishments both this year and for his college football journey overall.

Nix finished third in the Heisman voting, receiving 51 first-place votes and 885 points ovrall in the voting, finishing behind LSU QB Jayden Daniels (503 first-place votes, 2,029 points) and Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. (292-1,701) and ahead of Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (20-352).

It wasn't a true college football sendoff for Nix, though, as he's committed to playing in Oregon's Fiesta Bowl matchup with Liberty on Jan. 1.

For now, he leads college football with a 77.2 completion percentage (336-of-435), just shy of the NCAA single-season record of 77.4 (Mac Jones, Alabama), and also leads the country with 336 completions, the most in Oregon single-season history. Nix is tied for the FBS lead in passing touchdowns (40) and second in total touchdowns (46), No. 2 nationally in passing yards per game (318.8) and passer rating (186.24) and third in total yards per game (336.4). He's just the second FBS player since at least 2000 with 40-or-more touchdown passes and no more than 3 interceptions through 13 games, and he's the only FBS player this season to account for at least six total touchdowns in multiple games (vs. Cal, at ASU).

The most experienced starting quarterback in NCAA history with 60 career starts, Nix is fourth in NCAA history in total yards (16,596), tied for sixth in total touchdowns (147), seventh in completions (1,258), seventh in passing yards (14,989) and 21st in passing TDs (108).

He was the fourth player in Oregon history to be named a Heisman Trophy finalist, and first since Mariota won the award in 2014.

Here's a look back at his Heisman weekend ...