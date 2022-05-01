Looking back on Oregon spring practice: 10 important takeaways

With that, we look back on our 10 biggest takeaways coming out of last weekend and spring in general for the Ducks.

It's been a week since Oregon wrapped up spring practice with the well-attended spring game at Autzen Stadium -- enough time to let the entirety of 15 practices and that culminating showcase sink in and resonate.

Bo Nix took the first snap of the spring game and whipped a perfect ball to Seven McGee, who turned the play into a 70-yard gain. Nix was sharp all afternoon on his way to throwing for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns. With the performance, he took a stronghold on the quarterback battle coming out of spring.

McGee is the odds-on favorite for a breakout season. Buried down the depth chart in 2021, he took just 14 carries for 61 yards and 1 touchdown and hauled in 7 catches for 84 yards.

In his first "game" as a full-time wide receiver, he broke that full-season mark with 116 yards on 6 catches. His performance was undeniable as he impacted the game in all three levels: the backfield, the intermediate routes and down-the-field. Off the field, his quotes were just as attention-grabbing.

McGee expressed his excitement as he said, “It's like the Chip Kelly offense from back in the day.” Kelly remains in the Ducks conference as he coaches for UCLA, so it was amusing to hear McGee compare the offense to a rival.

McGee is frequently bleeped out in interviews as well.