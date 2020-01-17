LSU wins battle of Tigers--How much further for the Ducks?
Oregon is poised to become the Clemson of the West, a nationally-relevant team in a conference of lesser teams, the clear alpha dog in a pack mired in mediocrity and a state of flux, recruiting pyg...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news