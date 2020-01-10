Major programs kicking tires on Trevell Mullen
THE LATEST: Come signing day 2022, Trevell Mullen will be the third Mullen sibling to sign a national letter of intent with a college program. That much is a foregone conclusion. Which school will ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news