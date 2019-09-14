Oregon is looking to continue its winning ways on the field against Montana on Saturday night following their blowout of Nevada a week ago. In the stands will be numerous prospects including one official visitor and three VIP underclassmen.

Strongside defensive end is one of several positions the Ducks are still recruiting in the class of 2020. Swinson tells DSA he will be bringing both parents with him as he makes his way from Georgia to the Pacific Northwest.



Luckily for fans, especially impatient ones, they will not have to wait long for his decision. His announcement is scheduled for his homecoming game on September 20th.

