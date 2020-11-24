DuckSportsAuthority - Making the Case: Who's the No. 1 QB for 2021?

Updated rankings for the 2021 class are scheduled to be released the Monday following Thanksgiving and there is still a debate on who the top quarterback is in this class. In today’s Making the Case, analysts argue the case for Ty Thompson , Brock Vandagriff and Caleb Williams .

Thompson is not going to be the flashiest quarterback in this class and he's not going to command the most headlines or attention, but the Oregon commit might be the best one.



He has all the tools to be special from great physical size, to the intelligence and quick decision-making that's needed to run a program, to the leadership qualities to have players rally behind him and then of course he can deliver the ball all over the field.



In his senior season, Thompson is completing 61 percent of his passes, averages more than 400 yards per game and has 26 touchdowns and only two picks. He's also rushed for five scores.



Thompson is not a gunslinger who's going to live and die with the big play. He's a savvy, patient marksman who's going to put the ball on the money and consistently move the ball. There are some big-named quarterbacks in this class and Thompson might be the best of the bunch. - Adam Gorney, National recruiting analyst