DuckSportsAuthority - Making the Case: Who's the No. 1 QB for 2021?

Making the Case: Who's the No. 1 QB for 2021?
Updated rankings for the 2021 class are scheduled to be released the Monday following Thanksgiving and there is still a debate on who the top quarterback is in this class. In today’s Making the Case, analysts argue the case for Ty Thompson, Brock Vandagriff and Caleb Williams.
TY THOMPSON
Thompson is not going to be the flashiest quarterback in this class and he's not going to command the most headlines or attention, but the Oregon commit might be the best one.
He has all the tools to be special from great physical size, to the intelligence and quick decision-making that's needed to run a program, to the leadership qualities to have players rally behind him and then of course he can deliver the ball all over the field.
In his senior season, Thompson is completing 61 percent of his passes, averages more than 400 yards per game and has 26 touchdowns and only two picks. He's also rushed for five scores.
Thompson is not a gunslinger who's going to live and die with the big play. He's a savvy, patient marksman who's going to put the ball on the money and consistently move the ball. There are some big-named quarterbacks in this class and Thompson might be the best of the bunch. - Adam Gorney, National recruiting analyst
BROCK VANDAGRIFF
Vandagriff has taken his team to a region title and a 8-1 record in 2020, and while doing that, he has thrown for 2,689 yards and 33 touchdowns. He has added another 357 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
The Georgia commit has been very impressive, and done nothing to hurt his stock as one of the best in this class. Vandagriff checks the boxes when breaking down top quarterbacks, and he has shown arm strength, touch, accuracy, big play ability, mobility and leadership this season. Vandagriff has made a strong case to move up. - Southeast recruiting analyst Chad Simmons
CALEB WILLIAMS
Over the last year or so I've mentioned Williams as a possible No. 1 in the Rivals250 a couple times, but the conversation has remained centered around the linemen. They're all exceptional talents and their position value is right there with quarterbacks.
Williams is without a doubt the best quarterback in this class, but he hasn't had the opportunity to add to his resume this season. Williams has been staying sharp by working out privately or with a small group, but nothing scouts could evaluate.
Could he move up to No. 1 in the Rivals250? The only thing that would push him up those last few spots would be related to position value because we have nothing new to base the move on. - Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman