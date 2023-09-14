Aydin Breland is the top uncommitted defensive tackle in the 2024 class with nearly 30 offers and on Wednesday the four-star narrowed his list to three schools. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout named Georgia, Miami and Oregon as his finalists and while a commitment date has not been set Breland has said he’s ready to get things done. He has visited all those programs in June and is now focused on only three. In today’s Making the Case, experts from around the Rivals network make an argument for a particular school and then National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney issues his verdict as to where he sees Breland ending up.

GEORGIA

Georgia has positioned itself well with Breland mainly due to its development of defensive linemen. Breland only has to flip on a TV on Sunday afternoon to see Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and others performing at a high level in the NFL. A very strong relationship with Tray Scott forged over the past year is a key ingredient as well. Athens is very far from home, something that can swing decisions for some West Coast prospects. Oregon has also been involved in Breland’s recruitment for a long time. The Ducks seem like a bigger threat to Georgia than Miami, although the Hurricanes have shown an ability to reel in top talent the last couple of cycles as well. – Jed May, UGASports.com

MIAMI

Miami is riding tremendous recruiting momentum after its win over Texas A&M last Saturday and hopes it continues with a commitment from Breland. Miami is in a good spot with the four-star, and continues to put Breland high on its priority list. Seemingly, the only factors in the way of him and Coral Gables are location with Oregon and recent success with Georgia. Otherwise, the Hurricanes believe that UM has the resources and the coaching staff to set him up for success at the next level. A final pitch from Hall of Fame defensive line coach Jason Taylor and a 5-0 start may very likely seal the deal for the Canes. If not, Miami will continue its search to add final pieces to an already impressive defensive line class. – Marcus Benjamin, CanesCounty.com

OREGON

When it comes to Oregon with Breland, longevity is the key. The Ducks were the first program to offer the four-star prospect, and since that time he has remained a priority even though a coaching change. In the time since adding that offer from Oregon, he has watched friends and teammates eventually land with the Ducks, only strengthening those ties. The new coaching staff has only continued to remain heavily involved in pursuing Breland, and that has the Ducks in a strong position now that he is down to three schools. The upcoming visit to Georgia could make for an interesting X-factor in the process, but Oregon has to like where it sits as he heads closer toward making a decision. –Matt Moreno, DuckSportsAuthority.com

THE VERDICT