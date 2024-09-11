"We’re just getting adjusted to the new offense," Harper said. "Obviously, we’re taking it hard because that’s not our standard. We’re getting some of the wrinkles out early, but we do a great job of bouncing back and making sure we clean up the stuff that needs to be fixed."

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon offensive lineman Marcus Harper acknowledged the early-season struggles the Ducks have faced on the offensive line but emphasized the team’s commitment to improvement as they prepare for their rivalry game against Oregon State.





The Ducks’ offensive line has faced criticism for penalties and inconsistency, but Harper is confident the group will turn things around. "I don’t lose any confidence in this line. I don’t lose any confidence in our quarterback," Harper said. "It actually grows more because we’re learning from it. We just take it on the chin and keep moving forward."

Oregon’s offensive line has rotated heavily, with 11 changes made during last week’s game over 57 plays. Harper explained that the team has been practicing cross-training at various positions. "We do it in practice, so as irregular as it is to see something like that happen in a game, we stuck to it and kept trying to figure out what was working for us," Harper said. "Everyone cross-trains, so it’s not like one guy is foreign to one side. I was playing right, then left, then back to right. Same with [Neshad] and Poncho."

Harper addressed the team's emphasis on mastering the "middle eight"—the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half. "We emphasize it a lot," Harper said. "You can widen the gap of the game if you win the middle eight. I vividly remember in the Boise game, we focused on winning that stretch."

Despite the early season adjustments, Harper stressed that the team is not experiencing performance anxiety. "We’re kind of seeing the same things in practice as on game day," Harper said. "It’s more about making sure we’re playing clean, emphasizing technique, and just owning the basics."

One of the key challenges Harper and the offensive line have faced is the rotation at the center position, with both Charlie and Poncho rotating in and out. "They’re taking it on the chin," Harper said. "They know there’s a lot that needs to be cleaned up, but they’re both attacking it like champs."

Oregon’s road game at Oregon State marks the team’s first away contest of the season, and Harper acknowledged the potential difficulties of playing in a hostile environment. "Confidence is through the roof," Harper said. "We’ve got our sound system up in practice, trying to reemphasize the environment we know we’ll face on Saturday. That stadium is going to get loud."

Reflecting on lteh 2022 matchup with Oregon State, Harper remembers the loud crowd and how the Ducks squandered a big lead. "We had a big lead going into the fourth quarter, but it just wasn’t there anymore," Harper said. "I remember seeing a sea of orange coming down. That game eliminated our Pac-12 championship hopes, and it was hard, especially for the seniors on the line."

Harper has also been preparing to step in at center if needed, though he remains focused on his role at guard. "I practice it every day, so I wouldn’t have any problem going to center if needed," Harper said. "But right now, we’re sticking with the rotation we’ve got."

Harper knows that Oregon State’s reputation for strong trench play will motivate the Ducks’ offensive line. "Every week is a testament to how tough we are," Harper said. "Oregon State is another obstacle we have to face, and we’ll handle it on Saturday."

Behind the scenes, Harper highlighted the accountability measures the team has taken to address penalties, including push-ups, conditioning, and sprints. "It’s something we can’t let slide," Harper said. "Winning football doesn’t have eight penalties. You can’t build any momentum when you’re shooting yourself in the foot."

Looking ahead to the rivalry matchup, Harper knows the team must clean up their mistakes to achieve their goals. "We’re fixing it because it’s painful to see," he said. "You can’t be the offense you want to be if you aren’t gaining any momentum."

As the Ducks prepare for their early-season showdown with Oregon State, Harper remains confident that the offensive line will rise to the challenge and put their early struggles behind them.