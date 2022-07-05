Matayo Uiagalelei recaps June official visit to Oregon

BELLFLOWER, California — Matayo Uiaglelei is working through an offseason injury at the moment, but the time away from the field has given him an opportunity to take a strong look at his recruitment. The four-star prospect from St. John Bosco High School in Southern California is no stranger to visiting schools.

He already watched his older brother, DJ, go through the recruiting process as a high-level recruit, and Matayo has been on several visits throughout his own recruitment. However, June brought something different as the 31st-ranked prospect in the 2023 class was able to take three official visits throughout the month of June.

Oregon, USC and Ohio State all hosted the 6-foot-6 recruit giving him an opportunity to get a closer look at a few of the top contenders in his recruitment. Uiagalelei doesn't have an official short list, but each of the three schools he visited in June have consistently been part of the process.