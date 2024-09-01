PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Matayo Uiagalelei: "Where can we get better"

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

In a hard-fought battle against Idaho, the Oregon Ducks secured a victory, but the narrow margin highlighted areas needing improvement. Defensive standout Matayo Uiagalelei, while effective in many aspects, acknowledged the challenges the team faced and stressed the need for continued growth.

Uiagalelei provided insight into the game's critical moments, describing his approach on the field. "The first one, I was just in a four-down rushing coverage play, struck the dude. I thought it was Brandon, and then I realized it was pass, transition, and then I ran the way out," Uiagalelei recounted. His focus on executing his assignments was clear as he added, "Line up in the three. I knew it was pass. I just got off the ball as fast as I could, threw a move, and made it through the group."


The game, which was much closer than anticipated, served as a reality check for the Ducks. "You can never doubt an opponent, you know what I'm saying? Hats off to Idaho, to the fight, it was a great program," Uiagalelei said, acknowledging the competitive nature of the matchup.

Momentum shifted following a crucial play that Uiagalelei recalled. "We needed that momentum, and I think the next play was a sack fumble," he noted, referencing DJ Harmon's key contribution. However, the intensity of the game reminded the team that no opponent can be taken lightly. "Shoot, I mean, honestly, as a defense, I don't feel like we took them lightly. I mean, there's definitely plays we can take back," Uiagalelei admitted, citing a trick play and a quarterback run as moments he'd like to have back.

Looking ahead, the team's focus remains on improvement. "First things first, Coach Lanning always says we gotta go to the doctor. So tomorrow we got meetings, some other stuff, lift. We're gonna see the doctor," Uiagalelei shared, emphasizing the importance of reviewing and learning from the game, despite the victory.

Uiagalelei also expressed personal accountability, particularly regarding a missed assignment. "That play was designed for me to make that play and I missed it, so I'm just doing my job," he said, acknowledging the challenge of being in a favorable situation for the offense but still expecting to perform.

The defensive unit's expectations remain high, regardless of circumstances. "No matter what the situation is, I feel like as a defense, our expectation is always to win," Uiagalelei stated. This mindset reflects the team's dedication to maintaining a strong defensive presence, even when facing adversity.

Despite the close nature of the game, the defense's performance was not without its positives. "I really ran like 47 plays, you had seven TFLs in defense, four sacks," Uiagalelei highlighted. Yet, he remained focused on continuous improvement, stating, "Even if we did play good, it's always just like, where can we get better?"

The mood in the locker room post-game was mixed. "A win is a win, but...Coach Lanning likes to say, we won, we had the result we wanted, but the process wasn't the one we wanted," Uiagalelei reflected, underlining the importance of refining their approach to ensure both result and process align in future games.

As the season progresses, the team remains committed to building a dominant defense. "I think it's really exciting, you know what I'm saying? Starting from offseason, we got some new faces...Just seeing everybody kind of come as a brotherhood," Uiagalelei remarked, recognizing the growth within the team.

Looking ahead to future challenges, Uiagalelei acknowledged the reputation of Boise State's running back but remained confident. "If we play to our standard, I don't think we can lose the game. Sure, if he is good, you know what I'm saying, we'll have to stop," he said, emphasizing the team's focus on maintaining their defensive standards.

Uiagalelei also praised his teammate Brandon Johnson for his impact on the defense. "He's like a little firecracker out there, man. He can play star...just the energy he brings," Uiagalelei said, highlighting Johnson's contribution to the team's success.

The Ducks continue to strive for excellence, knowing that while victories are important, the process leading to those wins is equally crucial.

