This year, the Pac-12 has been one of the best conferences in college football. Half of the conference is ranked inside the top 25, and with one regular-season game remaining, a Pac-12 championship appearance is still on the line.

No. 6-ranked Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) can clinch its spot with a win, and while No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) isn't competing for the chance to play USC next week in Las Vegas, the Beavers will be playing with a lot to gain. They hadn’t been ranked since 2013 prior to this year and have been on an impressive run as of late with five wins in their last six games, losing only to Washington on a last-second field goal in that stretch.

The three-loss Beavs pride themselves on good defense and a pound-the-rock style of offense. Opponents are averaging 12 points against Oregon State over the last five games, and only the Huskies managed more than 10 points against the Beavers in that span.

Even in the losses, coach Jonathan Smith had his team right in stride to win. Only Utah has convincingly beaten the Beavers this season, but the team is much different than it was in early October.

Early on in the season, the quarterback position was the area of concern in Corvallis. Chance Nolan got his chance to lead the team this year but was prone to turnovers, throwing four interceptions in a 17-14 heartbreaking loss to USC. A combination of injury and ineffectiveness opened the door for third-year QB Ben Gulbranson to take the reins of the offense.

While Gulbranson isn’t the elite signal-caller that Oregon State fans hoped for, he has done plenty to keep his starting position. His record as a starter this year is 5-1 with just one interception in those games.

The Ducks match up well for this game. The defense is better at stopping the run than the pass and stepped up mightily in last week's win over Utah.

Oregon State will have the home-field advantage in the half-capacity Reser Stadium. Before the rare ranked rivalry game begins, let's take a closer look at the Beavs.