UCLA showed plenty of promise last season. Chip Kelly’s team won eight games and won the final three contests by 24 or more points. The Bruins have carried that momentum into the 2022 season and are the only team left in the Pac-12 without a loss.

The 6-0 Bruins are ranked just above the Ducks at No. 9 in the AP poll and will be the toughest home matchup of the season.

There are a couple of obvious storylines for this game. Kelly will return to Autzen for the third time as an opposing coach, and Oregon receiver Chase Cota, the former Bruin, will also be playing against his former team.

Though these storylines will be fun to look out for, they are not the reason why ESPN's College GameDay is setting up shop in Eugene on Saturday. The hype around this game is due to the offensive capabilities that the two teams possess.

UCLA hasn’t been perfect on the defensive side of the ball, much like Oregon. The clean record has been reliant on the offense and more importantly, dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. DTR is right in the race for Pac-12 Player of the Year with the likes of fellow QBs Caleb Williams at USC and Oregon's own Bo Nix.

The Bruins’ previous two games were hard-fought home victories against then-ranked opponents. In those games, Washington and Utah each scored 32 points. That is the most amount of points UCLA has given up all year, and for a team that averages over 41 points a game, there's every reason to think the Ducks could be in for a shootout Saturday.

The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Fox. Before that, let’s look at what’s made the Bruins a legitimate threat this season.