Matchup Breakdown: Scouting the UCLA Bruins ahead of Saturday's showdown
UCLA showed plenty of promise last season. Chip Kelly’s team won eight games and won the final three contests by 24 or more points. The Bruins have carried that momentum into the 2022 season and are the only team left in the Pac-12 without a loss.
The 6-0 Bruins are ranked just above the Ducks at No. 9 in the AP poll and will be the toughest home matchup of the season.
There are a couple of obvious storylines for this game. Kelly will return to Autzen for the third time as an opposing coach, and Oregon receiver Chase Cota, the former Bruin, will also be playing against his former team.
Though these storylines will be fun to look out for, they are not the reason why ESPN's College GameDay is setting up shop in Eugene on Saturday. The hype around this game is due to the offensive capabilities that the two teams possess.
UCLA hasn’t been perfect on the defensive side of the ball, much like Oregon. The clean record has been reliant on the offense and more importantly, dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. DTR is right in the race for Pac-12 Player of the Year with the likes of fellow QBs Caleb Williams at USC and Oregon's own Bo Nix.
The Bruins’ previous two games were hard-fought home victories against then-ranked opponents. In those games, Washington and Utah each scored 32 points. That is the most amount of points UCLA has given up all year, and for a team that averages over 41 points a game, there's every reason to think the Ducks could be in for a shootout Saturday.
The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Fox. Before that, let’s look at what’s made the Bruins a legitimate threat this season.
UCLA Bruins (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12)
Coach: Chip Kelly (5th season, 24-25)
2022 stats/national ranking
Scoring offense: 41.5 PPG (12th)
Scoring defense: 22.67 PPG (44th)
Total offense: 505.7 YPG (12th)
Total defense: 344.8 YPG (33rd)
Five Players to Know:
1. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (No. 1): The Covid-shortened 2020 season gave everyone an extra year of eligibility, allowing Thompson-Robinson to come back to UCLA for his fifth season. Kelly took over the program right when DTR arrived and the duo has been clicking on all cylinders in their fifth year together. Thompson-Robinson and Nix have been two of the best quarterbacks in the nation, let alone conference this year. Thompson-Robinson's success can be attributed to his improvement in accuracy. His 74.8 completion percentage this year blows past his previous season-high of 65.2%. After five years, he has figured out college football and will look to prove it again on Saturday against a defense that has struggled at times to stop the pass. He's thrown for 1,510 yards, 15 TDs and 2 INTs and rushed for 231 yards and 4 TDs.
