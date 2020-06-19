DuckSportsAuthority - Mater Dei CB standout Jaylin Davies picks Oregon

The highly recruited defensive back picked Oregon from a final group which included Arizona State, Ohio State and USC after narrowing his list to four schools in May from a collection of more than three dozen offers.

Mater Dei has been very good to Oregon in the Mario Cristobal era. The blue-chip program out of Santa Ana has sent some of their top players north to Eugene the last few years and on Friday they added another when Rivals100 cornerback Jaylin Davies made his pledge.

Oregon made up ground quickly for the 6-foot-1, 180-pound lockdown corner. When Duck Sports Authority spoke to him in March at the Los Angeles Rivals camp, they were not in his top group although he said they would be “with a visit.”

As with the other eight commitments the Duck staff has gotten since the pandemic-driven recruiting dead period started, their virtual game proved strong enough to overcome the lack of in-person visitations.

Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney had high praise for the nation’s No. 72-ranked overall prospect.

“Davies is one of the top-ranked cornerbacks in this class because he almost never gets beaten, he rarely makes mistakes, he’s proven himself on the biggest stages in high school football time and again and his consistency at the position has really been incredibly impressive over the last few years.

“He’s a wiry strong corner who’s great in coverage, who never takes the bait and is always around the ball. He’s a little small and needs to develop physically but that should come in time. Oregon dipped back into Southern California and landed another excellent prospect.”

Davies becomes the 14th overall commitment to the 2021 Duck class and the second cornerback, joining Gulf Coast CC standout JaDarrius Perkins in Coach Rod Chance’s unit.

Adding another top national prospect gives an increasing chance for Mario Cristobal and his staff to land their third consecutive Top Ten national class. With seven months to go before final signing day, the addition of Davies inches the Ducks up to No. 6 in the national team recruiting rankings passing North Carolina and Michigan.