McDonald's Nuggets: Coaches hit road again, top transfer, more

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, Dan McDonald discusses college coaches finally being able to get back on the road after the extended dead period. He also names his Transfer of the Week and his 2022 Commit of the Week.

Last Friday marked the first time in 15 months that college basketball coaches were able to hit the road to evaluate prospects in person. They will be back on the road this weekend as well for the second of two evaluation periods the NCAA granted for high school associations to put on team camps.

When the NCAA first put in the two weekends at the end of June for team camps two years ago, it felt like offers were flying out from coaches left and right to prospects in every high school class at that time. This, however, was back in 2019 before the NCAA granted all student athletes the option to transfer once without sitting out one season.

This past weekend, it didn’t seem like college coaches were as anxious to offer prospects as they were two years ago. The consensus from coaches I spoke with during the weekend - and since the weekend - is that the ability to grab a transfer next spring makes it harder to put a scholarship out to anyone that doesn’t stand out at a really high level. Prospects are now being compared to student athletes in college right now, so if a coach is 50-50 about making an offer, they are more likely not to pull the trigger on the same prospect they likely would have offered two years ago.

The transfer portal has not just changed what level of prospect a coach offers. It also has led to more coaches doing a deeper dive on a prospect. I’ve heard from several coaches that are nervous about going after prospects who transferred high school multiple times and bounce around travel teams every weekend. The recruiting has certainly changed in a big way.