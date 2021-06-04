McDonald's Nuggets: Impactful decisions from 2022 prospects

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, Dan McDonald discusses five decisions from prospects in the 2022 class that will most impact the basketball world over the next few years. He also names his Transfer of the Week and his 2021 Commit of the Week.

It’s still early in the process of prospects in the 2022 class making decisions on their future, but there are five early decisions that will have a big impact on the sport over the next few years.

1. Let’s start with Scoot Henderson’s recent decision to skip his senior year of high school and college to join the G League Ignite. The immediate impact here is that Auburn most likely misses out on another top prospect out of Georgia, as many had the five-star guard pegged for the Tigers. Beyond that, it’s a signal that the G League isn’t just looking for the best seniors coming out. It also has its sights set on juniors potentially making an early move to turn pro. Keep an eye on some of the best in 2023 giving this option strong consideration next year.

2. Bruce Thornton is one of the highest-ranked prospects to make an early decision, and he will be terrific at Ohio State. The 6-foot-2 floor general possesses all the traits you want in a point guard. He does a great job running his team, making players better, putting pressure on opposing ball handlers and scoring when he’s needed. He’ll help the Buckeyes from the minute he arrives in Columbus.

3. There was never really much doubt that Gradey Dick would end up at Kansas, but it doesn’t minimize how big of a commitment it is for Bill Self. The Kansas native is one of the best shooters in the 2022 class and he has the size and feel for how to play to be a star for the Jayhawks.

4. When Villanova makes a strong move to lock up a guard from the Northeast early, just trust that player is going to be a good addition for Jay Wright because the Wildcats don’t miss often in that area. Mark Armstrong will be the next in a long line of really good guards to come through the program with his ability to score. He has All-Big East potential.

5. Houston’s Final Four run this past season has helped it create some momentum on the recruiting trail in the 2022 class. Emanuel Sharp is a great example of that. The Cougars going into Florida to sign an elite scoring guard signals that Kelvin Sampson’s program isn’t going to be slowing down any time soon. Sharp will be one of the leading scorers in the American before long.