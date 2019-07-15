With Oregon football set to begin their 2019 fall camp in a mere two weeks, Duck fans are starting to focus in on the upcoming season. Last week Duck Sports Authority released its latest Roundtable: Trap game . In that edition, three DSA analysts picked three different 2019 games as potential trap games.

Although it has been mentioned many times how tough the Ducks schedule looks this season, there’s a lot to like about it. In fact, it’s about as SECesque as you can get for a PAC-12 school. What I mean is, while the AD can’t schedule a patsy the week before the biggest game of the year like SEC schools tend to do toward the end of the season, there is a lot of reason to believe the Ducks should be surprisingly fresh (barring injury of course) deep into the schedule thanks to what amounts to two bye weeks.

First, while Oregon does travel to the Farm to face the Cardinal, I see two intangibles that week that should benefit them. One, the Ducks will be coming off what should be their easiest game of the year after playing Montana the week before, so while not a bye, the Ducks will be well-rested for their first test in the PAC-12. Secondly, Stanford could be coming in a bit road-weary, after consecutive road games starting at the Coliseum two weeks prior, then a cross-country trip to face UCF, last years “other” national champions (including defeating Auburn in the Peach Bowl), before coming home to face the Ducks.

Then Oregon has their true bye week, which should make them ready to handle a well-coached Cal squad that might otherwise have upset aspirations against the Ducks. If it wasn’t for the extra time that the bye gives them, Cal could be the trap game, but I would expect the Ducks to handle them in what still could be a tight game. Wilcox’s teams haven’t looked good against his alma mater yet, but this might be the year his team can at least hold their own.

While I can appreciate Scott’s pick of the Buffs the next week, Colorado will be on a short week as well. I don’t think that’s where the Ducks would stumble, as the home field and more talented of the two tired teams favor Oregon. What concerns me about that game is tired bodies are more prone to injury, so I get concerned about those uncontrollable things on short weeks. Looking forward, playing on a Friday night gives them just a little bit more rest going into the next test @ UW, so I like that little advantage there against the Huskies.

After that is where the big questions come to my mind; will Leach be able to find the next plug-&-play QB for his system with the transfer from EWU, or will one of last years’ backups take the reins? Last seasons’ game between these two squads in my mind showed very little. WSU had the first-time ESPN Gameday adrenaline rush, Oregon clearly had a massive hangover from the big win against the Huskies the week before, and does anyone believe the Cougs were anywhere near their best in the second half when the Ducks frenzy made the game interesting for a bit? If what I think will be a big win against UW the week before the Cougs come to town happens, the WSU game will provide a clear example of how the Ducks are able to handle success compared to last year.



