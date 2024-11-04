Men and women's basketball open with win tonight

Evans Jr. hit 8 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, and went 5-for-5 from the free-throw line, helping Oregon (1-0) shoot 50% from the floor in their season opener. Brandon Angel added 17 points and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the stripe, while Nate Bittle contributed a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Tyson Bamba had 12 points and seven boards.

Kwame Evans Jr. scored 23 points to lead four Oregon players in double figures as the Ducks pulled away from UC Riverside for a 91-76 victory on Thursday night.

UC Riverside (0-1) stayed competitive through the first half, only trailing by 13 at the break, but couldn't sustain their pace against Oregon's efficient attack. Barrington Hargress led the Highlanders with 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers, while Isaiah Moses added 13 points and a team-high seven assists. Kaleb Smith chipped in 14 points but fouled out late.

The Ducks dominated inside, outscoring UC Riverside 48-22 in the paint and converting 14 second-chance points. They also capitalized on fast-break opportunities, scoring 18 points off transition compared to the Highlanders' one. Oregon's depth and defensive pressure forced Riverside into 23 fouls, providing ample free-throw chances.

The game was closely contested early, with Hargress and Moses each hitting key 3-pointers to keep UC Riverside within striking distance. However, a flurry of Oregon baskets, including a breakaway dunk by Angel and several key jumpers by Evans Jr., helped the Ducks widen the gap midway through the first half.

Oregon maintained their rhythm in the second half, never allowing the Highlanders to close the deficit to single digits. A 3-pointer from Moses briefly cut Oregon's lead to nine, but the Ducks responded with a 12-4 run highlighted by Bittle's jumper and Angel's layup to seal the win.

Up Next: Oregon will host Montana on Friday at 7 p.m.

Women’s Recap:

The Oregon women's basketball team opened the 2024 season with an authoritative 93-63 win over California Baptist on Monday night at Matthew Knight Arena. Displaying efficiency and unity, a retooled Ducks roster never trailed against a Cal Baptist team that made the NCAA Tournament last year.

Oregon's head coach Kelly Graves, who extended his unbeaten record in season openers with the Ducks to 12-0, emphasized the significance of starting strong.



In her first game back after a season-ending injury last year, senior guard Peyton Scott led the Ducks with 16 points.



Oregon’s newcomers made an immediate impact. Elisa Mevius posted 14 points off the bench, while transfer Deja Kelly contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists. Forward Alexis Whitfield added nine points and led the team with eight rebounds. Oregon’s team effort saw 12 players score, with eight putting up at least seven points each.

The Ducks' 23 assists and five turnovers highlighted their efficient ball movement, while their 13 three-pointers marked an improvement over last season's shooting from beyond the arc.

Game Recap: Oregon jumped out quickly, with junior Amina Muhammad scoring the team's first points, followed by early three-pointers from Scott and Whitfield. By the end of the first quarter, Oregon led 25-12, with defense and three-point shooting keying their advantage.

California Baptist briefly cut the lead to single digits in the second quarter, but a 13-0 Oregon run pushed the halftime lead to 47-27. The Ducks continued to expand their lead after the break, eventually reaching a 30-point margin by the third quarter’s end. Cal Baptist managed a late 9-0 run in the fourth, but Oregon closed the game with 12 unanswered points, securing the 93-63 victory.

Notably, junior guard Nani Falatea scored two points in limited action before exiting with an ankle injury in the second quarter.

Up Next: Oregon will host Nevada on Wednesday at 7 p.m.