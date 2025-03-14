Michigan State Rolls Past Oregon to Reach Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

The Spartans (27-5) jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never trailed after reclaiming the advantage late in the first half. Oregon (24-9) momentarily led 28-27 with 6:22 remaining before the break, but a string of costly turnovers helped Michigan State close the half on an 11-2 run, building a 42-32 lead at the intermission.

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan State used a late first-half surge and maintained control throughout the second half to defeat Oregon 74-64 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.

Jase Richardson led the Spartans with 17 points, shooting 4-for-13 from the field and knocking down three 3-pointers. He also went 6-for-10 from the free-throw line. Jeremy Fears Jr. added 11 points and five assists, while Jaden Akins contributed 12 points. Michigan State outscored Oregon 27-12 in bench points, with Coen Carr supplying 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Ducks struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 4-for-19 (21.1%) from 3-point range. Nate Bittle led Oregon with a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds, but his efforts weren’t enough to overcome Michigan State’s defensive pressure. TJ Bamba chipped in 11 points and six rebounds, while Keeshawn Barthelemy added six points.

Trailing by 10 at the half, Oregon attempted to mount a comeback in the second period, trimming the deficit to four at 44-40 with 16:07 left. However, Michigan State responded with a 15-0 run over the next four minutes to extend its lead to 59-43, its largest of the game. The Ducks never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.

The Spartans finished the game shooting 46.3% from the field and 46.7% (7-for-15) from 3-point range. Their defense forced 15 Oregon turnovers, leading to 13 points off those miscues. Michigan State also controlled the rebounding battle, 36-29, and had a 16-4 edge in second-chance points.

Oregon’s offensive struggles were evident, particularly from long range and at the free-throw line, where they converted just 10-of-14 attempts. The Ducks had just 10 assists on 25 made field goals, as Michigan State’s defensive intensity forced them into difficult shots throughout the game.

The Spartans will advance to face the winner of the Wisconsin-UCLA matchup in the semifinals on Saturday.

Oregon now awaits its NCAA Tournament seed, hoping its regular-season resume is enough to secure a five seed or better.



