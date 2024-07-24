Michael Fasusi

Football season is weeks away, and time is running out for prospects who want to wrap up their recruitment before the start of their junior and senior seasons. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson looks at some Mid-South blue-chippers scheduled to commit in late July and August. MORE IN THIS SERIES: Key Southeast commitment decisions | Key Midwest commitment decisions

Timetable: Aug. 21 The five-star offensive tackle is set to commit in just under one month, choosing among Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Oregon and Texas A&M. The feeling for some time now has been that he was likely to stay in the region with Texas being the potential favorite over Oklahoma and Texas A&M. However, there is some buzz growing around the Sooners and Bill Bedenbaugh is working to establish and maintain a lead for what is sure to be a dramatic finale upon a decision. Oregon drew some attention this spring and Missouri has done well in and around Texas recently, but it would be surprising to see the Lewisville star leave too far from home.

Timetable: Aug. 7 There is a three-team race in play for Lockett, the No. 65 overall prospect in the 2025 Rivals250. Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama are all gunning for his services, each seemingly feeling confident at different points over the past few months. I would tend to lean toward the Longhorns as holding a slight lead, but with two weeks left for a decision, it remains anyone's to win. His addition would be significant for any of the three programs, but Texas is likely the most hopeful of the trio as the Longhorns do not hold a wide receiver commitment to this point in the cycle.

Timetable: July 30 An early commitment for the 2026 Rivals250 prospect is on deck. He will choose among USC, Baylor, Penn State, Texas A&M and Arkansas. The Aggies appear to have quite a lead with just one week before a decision. The Texarkana four-star has visited College Station quite a few times this offseason and there are a number of connections in play that make it seem like a logical choice to deem the Aggies as the front-runner.

