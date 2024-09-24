Midterm Report Card: Offense

Advertisement

Saturday Game Day Primer: Bye Week

Our weekly look at the rest of the games in the Big Ten.

 • Scott Reed
Top-100 ATH Michael Terry moving closer to a decision

Nebraska, Texas, and Oregon are all battling over the 6-foot-4, 215-pound athlete.

 • Scott Reed
Flock Talk: Electric Storm

This week in Flock Talk, a look at the importance of this bye week to the future plus some more recruiting nuggets.

 • Scott Reed
2025 Scouting Report: Akili Smith, Jr.

We are going to try and start writing scouting reports on every commitment for the

 • Scott Reed
Thursday Roundup

Thursday Roundup

The Thursday Roundup with everything that was in Oregon football this week.

 • Scott Reed

