Mind of Mike: Should Iowa be No. 1?

Iowa receivers Keagan Johnson, left, and Charlie Jones (AP Images)

Georgia is No. 1 in the country, but honestly a case could be made for Iowa. While a lot of fans seem to grumble that Iowa is too high at No. 2, take a look at this. Iowa has a win comparable to Georgia’s win over Clemson if you think about it as the the Hawkeyes beat preseason top 10 program Iowa State. Iowa State has disappointed for sure, but so has Clemson, so they can be put in the same category. Iowa also has a win that is comparable to - and arguably more impressive - than Georgia’s win over Arkansas. While the Hawkeyes didn’t throttle Penn State like Georgia did against Arkansas, the Nittany Lions were ranked higher and had solid wins over Wisconsin and Auburn. Arkansas could also claim solid wins over Texas and Texas A&M, but a loss to Ole Miss puts the Razorbacks at two losses to Penn State’s one. UGA has a win over then-No. 18 Auburn, while Iowa has beaten then-No. 11 Indiana. But neither Auburn nor Indiana are still in the Top 25. I’d have UGA No. 1 as well, but it’s not so ridiculous to have Iowa at No. 2 as some people say. Two wins over top 10 teams for Iowa vs. two wins over top 10 teams for UGA and an argument exists – as I've pointed out – that Iowa might have more impressive wins overall.

Spencer Rattler (AP Images)

What should Spencer Rattler do if he’s not named the starter at Oklahoma? After all, it looks like Caleb Williams is going to get the nod moving forward with Rattler rumored to be working with the second team. Rattler has a few choices — he can simply accept the backup role and wait for his chance again, he can shut it down and prepare for the NFL Draft, where his stock has plummeted, or he can jump into the transfer portal and try to revive his career someplace else (Georgia, LSU or back out West somewhere). The obvious answer is be a team player and accept your new role, but with so many expectations coming into the season and being called a first-rounder early and often, it’s hard to keep an ego in check and give up on those dreams. Personally, if Williams is the guy moving forward, I think Rattler should hit the portal, find a new home and rehab his image elsewhere for the 2023 NFL Draft.

