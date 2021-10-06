Mind of Mike: Thoughts on Urban Meyer, Irish QB, more

OK, let’s face it. Urban Meyer is coming back to college football. I don’t know when, but we all know it’s coming. His time with the winless Jacksonville Jaguars is clearly limited after the video leaked of his inappropriate actions this weekend at a bar. And we all know that Meyer can’t quit the spotlight and the coaching game. He’s tried to do that too many times. So where does he land? USC would be the logical choice with its job opening, and despite posturing by alumni, the Trojans would throw everything they could at him to lure him to L.A. But LSU (more below), Florida State, Miami and many other major programs would love the kickstart that Meyer could provide. He belongs in the college game because he’s an amazing recruiter and can build his own roster, and the NFL was set to be an unmitigated disaster. It’s just surprising it has blown up on him so fast.

Drew Pyne (AP Images)

Can someone tell me why Notre Dame has Jack Coan as its starting quarterback this weekend against Virginia Tech? Drew Pyne’s stats were nothing to brag about against Cincinnati, but I sensed a bit more of a spark and urgency from the offense and team overall with him in the game. Despite the opener against a horrible Florida State team, Coan has lived up to his game manager reputation and has also been injury prone. Why not roll the dice with Pyne?

I’ve never been against fans showing dissatisfaction over the play on the field, even in college football. Heck, they pay the price of a ticket and can cheer or boo all they want. But I’ve never been a fan of certain players being singled out and the chanting of the name of Spencer Rattler’s backup Caleb Williams a couple of weeks ago against West Virginia hit me as wrong. So, I wrote about it and guess what the defense of some fans was? These kids are getting paid now, so they are no longer amateurs. While I understand that point, does this mean that only players profiting from NIL can be booed? What about the starting guard or outside linebacker who screws up a play but doesn’t make a cent off of name, image and likeness? I don’t think college players finally making money is a reason for them to be singled out by fans any more than before.

Justyn Ross (AP Images)

I keep seeing early mock NFL Drafts and early NFL Draft boards with Clemson’s Justyn Ross in the top 32 and as a first-round player. Am I the only one who doesn’t see nearly the same player I saw a couple of years ago before he was diagnosed with a congenital fusion condition? Ross missed 2020 and just doesn’t look to have the same explosiveness off the snap and downfield or the same wiggle after the catch. He still leads the team in catches and touchdowns and is a fine player, but sadly there’s no way I see a first-rounder anymore.

