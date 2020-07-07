DuckSportsAuthority - Moliki Matavao: The Flock is Hot

Oregon football recruiting has been on fire during the NCAA-mandated dead period including an onslaught of offensive prospects, all among the top-rated in the nation at their positions. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty tight end Moliki Matavoa has been one of the key editions during this time period and Duck Sports Authority’s A.J. Jacobson caught up with him to talk about it in the latest edition of DSA Zoom.

“We are going to have the hottest offense in the nation I have no doubt in my mind that we are going to be putting up crazy numbers,” predicted the nation’s No. 5-rated TE prospect. "We are doing our part in Group Chat trying to get as many players as we can. We are on a roll. The flock is hot.”

Included in this interview is a review of his 2019 junior season Hudl film with commentary and analysis.

Click below for the full 12 minute interview.