Just days ago, Samford and Louisiana-Lafayette offered Roderick Orr. The 6-foot-7, 285 pound offensive tackle out of Gadsden (Ala.) was surprised by those offers, but starting Tuesday, his recruitment went to another level.

"Missouri offered Tuesday, then on Wednesday, Oregon, Mississippi State and Minnesota offered," said Orr. "It has been big one after big one. I have been shocked by these offers.

"Coaches have started hitting me up on Twitter asking me to call them and it has been a great feeling. With the coronavirus, they are having more time to watch film, and they are watching mine, then offering me.

"It is all shocking to me right now. I am just glad it is happening and that these schools are giving me a chance."

Mississippi State started showing interest late in 2019 before Mike Leach was hired as the new coach. Early in 2020 is when Missouri opened communication with Orr. But he wasn't expecting any of the offers he's landed so far this week.

"I am really just starting to communicate with a lot of these coaches and we are really starting to keep in touch now. Other than watching these schools play on TV, I really do not know much about them.

"I just want to keep talking to them, find out more about them and keep getting to know the different coaches. As soon as we can start visiting schools again, I want to get out and see as many as I can."

During the 2019 season, Orr took in games at Alabama, Ole Miss and Tennessee. Those three are still evaluating the three-star talent.

His favorite school growing up was Auburn and he has yet to hear much from the Tigers. He is still hoping to land that offer.

Outside of all the action this week, Orr has also picked up offers from schools like Arkansas State, Kansas, Southern Miss, Troy and Western Kentucky. He knows there is more to come.

"It is really exciting for me right now," said Orr. "I am going to look at all the different offers. Coaches are talking about how they like my work ethic, how they like how I move with the ball and I am just going to keep on working.

"This is all so exciting and shocking. I am just thankful."