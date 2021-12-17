National Signing Day recap: Grading new Power Five coaches

FLORIDA

USC

New head coach: Lincoln Riley

New head coach: Lincoln Riley Previous head coach: Clay Helton Current team ranking: 64 Riley's sudden departure from Oklahoma to USC was bumpy, to say the least, but the Trojans have some very impressive recruits in this class and the potential for a few more down the road. The Trojans introduced Riley as their new head coach on Nov. 28, and a few days later Southern California native and five-star running back Raleek Brown (a former Oklahoma commit) had committed to USC. In addition to Brown, USC signed Rivals100 defensive back Zion Branch and three-star linebacker Garrison Madden on signing day. On Friday, former USC commit Domani Jackson rejoined the class after evaluating his options because of the coaching change. Riley and his staff held off Alabama for the five-star cornerback. There are only six commits in USC's class right now, but it is a top 15 class in terms of average stars per commit. Grade: A USC'S 2022 RECRUITING CLASS

MIAMI

New head coach: Mario Cristobal

New head coach: Mario Cristobal Previous head coach: Manny Diaz Current team ranking: 56 Miami's long process of luring and finally hiring Cristobal made for an interesting signing day. In the lead-up to Wednesday, the Canes lost commitments from three-stars Justin Medlock and Landon Ibeita but bounced back with a very good signing day. Rivals100 defensive back Nyjalik Kelly, a South Florida recruit, signed with the Canes after a big push from Cristobal and his staff. They also landed a signature from three-star defensive back Jaden Harris out of Georgia. Perhaps the biggest news of the Early Signing Period for Miami was the flip of Rivals250 Alabama tight end commit Jaleel Skinner. The IMG Academy standout took an official visit to Coral Gables earlier this month and Cristobal and staff were able to capitalize on the late momentum. This is a very small class for Miami, but there are some big names still on the board that the Canes could still get. Grade: B MIAMI'S 2022 RECRUITING CLASS

NOTRE DAME

New head coach: Marcus Freeman Previous head coach: Brian Kelly Current team ranking: 7 Freeman and the Fighting Irish had already put together one of the best recruiting classes in the country, but the surprising departure by Kelly was difficult to grapple with, especially in the days immediately following Kelly's announcement. Rivals100 receiver CJ Williams, Rivals250 cornerback Devin Moore and three-star receiver Amorion Walker all decommitted or flipped to another school. But there was definitely some good recruiting news, too. Wisconsin native and Rivals250 offensive lineman Billy Schrauth signed with the Fighting Irish, picking them over the Badgers. That's a quality win on the recruiting trail and takes some of the sting out of losing the three other prospects. Freeman and his staff should also be credited for keeping this impressive recruiting class mostly intact. Notre Dame is the only program with a new head coach that finished with a top 10 recruiting class. Grade: B NOTRE DAME'S 2022 RECRUITING CLASS

TCU

New head coach: Sonny Dykes

New head coach: Sonny Dykes Previous head coach: Gary Patterson Current team ranking: 67 Patterson and his staff had put together a pretty good recruiting class, but there were a lot of decommitments during the three-and-a-half weeks between Patterson's exit and Dykes being named the next head coach. Once he got his feet until him, Dykes was able to get commitments from Rivals250 receiver Jordan Hudson (a former SMU commit), four-star defensive back Chace Biddle (former SMU commit), Rivals250 defensive end Michael Ibukun-Okeyode, three-star defensive back Kyron Chambers (flipped from Arizona), and three-star quarterback Josh Hoover (flipped from Indiana). That's a quality run of commitments for a new coach with just three-and-a-half weeks between when he was hired and the beginning of the Early Signing Period. Grade: B TCU'S 2022 RECRUITING CLASS

TEXAS TECH

New head coach: Joey McGuire Previous head coach: Matt Wells Current team ranking: 39 Since becoming the new head coach at Texas Tech in early November, McGuire and his staff have picked up commitments from 10 prospects. Nine of those commitments are from three-star prospects and eight of them are in-state commitments. McGuire, the former head coach at Texas powerhouse Cedar Hill High School, tapped into his in-state connections to help the Red Raiders to a respectable finish. Grade: B TEXAS TECH'S 2022 RECRUITING CLASS

VIRGINIA TECH

New head coach: Brent Pry

DUKE

New head coach: Mike Elko Previous head coach: David Cutcliffe Current team ranking: 51 Elko, returning to the state of North Carolina, became Duke's head coach five days before the Early Signing Period started. The Blue Devils only suffered decommitments from tight end Max Klare and Savion Riley after he was named head coach. Otherwise, Duke's class stayed intact. Elko and his staff didn't add any additional recruits to this class after he was hired. Grade: C DUKE'S 2022 RECRUITING CLASS

VIRGINIA

New head coach: Tony Elliott

New head coach: Tony Elliott Previous head coach: Bronco Mendenhall Current team ranking: 88 Just five days before the Early Signing Period, the news broke that Elliott would become the next head coach at Virginia. It wasn't a spectacular signing day, but Elliott was able to hold onto nine players that had committed to the previous staff. The Cavaliers lost commitments from three-stars Keyshawn Burgos, Joe Brown, Marcus McKenzie, Dominique McKenzie and four-star Brody Meadows after Elliott's hiring was announced. Grade: C VIRGINIA'S 2022 RECRUITING CLASS

WASHINGTON

New head coach: Kalen DeBoer

New head coach: Kalen DeBoer Previous head coach: Jimmy Lake Current team ranking: n/a The 2021 season was a forgettable one for Washington fans, and this recruiting class mirrors the success the Huskies had on the field. Just five recruits signed with Washington this week, but DeBoer is bringing in a few very talented players. Rivals250 tight end Ryan Otton's connections to the school are well documented and four-star receiver Germie Bernard could be a very early contributor for the Huskies. Right now, this recruiting class isn't ranked inside the top 100 of the team rankings, but there should be a number of additions by the time the February Signing Period rolls around. DeBoer was announced as Washington's head coach on Nov. 29, and there have been no new additions to this recruiting class since then. Grade: C WASHINGTON'S 2022 RECRUITING CLASS

WASHINGTON STATE