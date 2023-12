Dan Lanning and Oregon again made a splash on National Signing Day putting a few finishing touches on what will end up as the top-ranked recruiting class in the Pac-12 (or what was formerly the Pac-12) in this 2024 cycle.

The Ducks are up to 25 commits -- including two more huge additions Wednesday -- and were ranked 7th in the Rivals recruiting rankings as of 4 p.m. PT on National Signing Day.

So far, everything has trended the Ducks' direction as they won a late recruiting battle for Rivals100 four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, flipping the top-40 national prospect off his Ohio State pledge on Wednesday. That is in addition to adding a flip from former USC receiver commit Ryan Pellum at his signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Oregon kept fellow four-star WR Dillon Gresham, who had some late interest from other schools but officially signed with the Ducks, and held off Colorado to keep three-star OT JacQawn McCroy.

The Ducks are still part of the drama surrounding five-star Colorado OT commit Jordan Seaton, who has not yet signed his NLI, with Florida, Alabama, Ohio State and Tennessee also still hovering. And four-star DT Jericho Johnson will make his decision Thursday, with Oregon strongly in the mix.

As of 4:30 p.m. PT, all of the Ducks' 25 current commitments in the class have signed and been announced by the program.